UAE To Resume School Bus Services As Students Return To Classrooms On April 20

[Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog for the latest regional developments with the US-Israel-Iran ceasefire now in effect.]

UAE's Ministry of Education on Saturday (April 18) announced the resumption of school bus operations across the country starting Monday (April 20).

The decision, made in collaboration with local educational authorities, applies to all public and private schools in the UAE, marking a return to normal transportation services after a temporary suspension during the recent“current phase.”

Earlier, the Ministry of Education had postponed school bus services for nurseries, kindergartens, and schools nationwide as part of precautionary measures.

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The resumption of bus services coincides with students across the UAE returning to in-person learning on the same day. This marks a significant transition back to classroom education following more than a month of remote learning.

Education regulators have increased readiness checks, training programmes, and operational reviews to ensure a safe and structured reopening across institutions.

In an official announcement on April 17, the Ministry of Education said,“The resumption of in-person learning for all enrolled children, students, educational staff, and administrative staff in public and private nurseries, kindergartens, and schools effective Monday, 20 April 2026.”

Yes. The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research has confirmed that in-person learning will resume across all public and private universities from the same date.

Institutions have completed safety checks, campus readiness assessments, and staff preparedness measures. However, some universities may keep limited flexibility to continue hybrid or remote learning if operational needs require it.

Schools moved to online learning as a precaution amid regional security concerns tied to the conflict. Since then, authorities have extended remote classes in stages while reviewing the situation.

Distance learning was introduced on March 2 as a precaution amid security concerns linked to the ongoing regional conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran. Initially planned as a temporary step, it was extended in phases as authorities prioritized safety.

Remote learning was later extended beyond the break as authorities prioritised the safety of students, staff, and the wider education community during the US-Israel-Iran conflict, which remains under a fragile ceasefire.

With a ceasefire now in place, the move signals a cautious but significant step toward normalcy in the education sector.

UAE postpones school bus services as in-person learning resumes; subject to weekly review UAE students to return to classrooms on April 20 after over a month of remote learning UAE announces readiness for in-person learning; some nurseries reopen this week