Uzbekistan, China Accelerate Economic Partnership And Digital Initiatives

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 16. Uzbekistan and China have agreed to accelerate the implementation of the New Economic Partnership Program and advance“Digital Silk Road” initiatives, Trend reports via the Uzbek Ministry of Investment, Industry, and Trade.

The agreement was reached during a meeting between Uzbekistan's Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade, Laziz Kudratov, and China's Vice Minister of Commerce, Ling Ji, where the sides discussed the implementation of high-level agreements and the further expansion of their strategic partnership.

The talks placed particular emphasis on cooperation in the development of“green” minerals, as well as financing for the modernization of Uzbekistan's irrigation infrastructure through the Export-Import Bank of China.

Meanwhile, bilateral trade between Uzbekistan and China continues to demonstrate strong growth dynamics. Trade turnover reached $17.8 billion in 2025 and maintained its upward trajectory in early 2026, increasing by 53.4 percent in the first quarter of the year.