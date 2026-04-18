Where Cows Compete To Become Queens
As a photo editor I am responsible for the editorial use of photography at SWI swissinfo and our collaborations with photographers. When the opportunity arises, I take a camera and accompany one of our journalists. I trained as a photographer in Zürich and began working as a photojournalist in 1989. I was a founder of the Swiss photographers' agency Lookat Photos in 1990. A two-time World Press Award winner, I have also been awarded several Swiss national scholarships. My work has been widely exhibited and it is represented in various collections.
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In dieser Arena werden aus Kühen Königinnen
Read more: In dieser Arena werden aus Kühen König
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Dans l'arène où des vaches se battent pour la couronne
Read more: Dans l'arène où des vaches se battent pour la cou
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Nell'arena dove le mucche si sfidano per diventare regine
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The air is cold and full of tension. In the arena of the Roman amphitheatre in Martigny, on a mid-March morning, 15 cows wait in a circle to be freed from their halters. In the stands, a thousand spectators, their noses reddened and their caps pulled down tightly over their heads, watch the scene. At the judge's command –“Owners, release the cattle” – the cows shake, as if struck by an electric shock. The fight of the queens begins.
In the middle, with her muzzle to the ground and her horns pointing up, Negra External link ploughs the earth with her hooves. She has yet to choose the opponent against whom she will clash heads. All around her are pairs already in full fight, others studying each other, and cows running in circles with their tails up.
Finally, Negra finds her adversary. Her nostrils flare, her eyes stare ahead, her neck muscles tense. Then comes the impact between two beasts weighing almost 700kg. However, just a few thrusts with the hind legs are enough to make the other cow give up and move away. The clash is too unequal. This will also be the case for three more qualifying fights. Negra will go on to the final.
In the amphitheatre, behind the ropes, Gérard Rouiller nervously follows the fight. He is one of Negra's four owners; also with him are Nathalie Lugon, Pierre Mugnier and Michèle Lattion. They are passionate about cows of the Hérens breed.
They discovered Negra during a fight in Cogne, in the Aosta Valley, and immediately fell in love with her.“The purchase was a spur-of-the-moment decision driven by the heart,” says Rouiller, revealing in a whisper that the four of them shelled out CHF5,000 ($6,400) each to convince the owner to let her leave for Martigny-Combe.More More Research frontiers Swiss-funded study finds cows are smarter than originally thought
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