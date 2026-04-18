Saudi Arabia Begins Welcoming Pilgrims Ahead Of Hajj Season

Pilgrims have begun arriving in Saudi Arabia today, April 18, as preparations for the Hajj season get underway.

Authorities have announced several key changes ahead of the pilgrimage. From April 18 to May 31, 2026, Umrah permits will not be issued through the Nusuk platform.

According to operators, no one will be allowed to remain in Makkah without a valid Hajj permit after April 18.

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This comes as the Kingdom starts preparing for this year's Hajj season, expected to take place approximately between May 25 and May 30.

Today is also the final deadline for visitors with expired Umrah visa to leave the Kingdom without facing fines or penalties, according to the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.



Officials are also advising worshippers to follow a few important guidelines to ensure a smooth journey.

Pilgrims should stick to their schedules, travel light, and keep all documents ready with confirmed visas.

They are also urged to follow customs rules, avoid restricted items, and declare any valuables or medications should be carried if needed.

Pilgrims are also encouraged to check with their service providers about options such as luggage-free Hajj services and the Nusuk Card.

For those travelling by air to Makkah, it is important to wear Ihram before boarding, make the intention at Miqat, and begin the Talbiyah.

The Ministry of Interior also announced the measures aiming to safeguard worshippers at the Holy Mosque and ensure they can perform their rituals in a safe, smooth, and peaceful setting.

It added that a fine of up to 20,000 Saudi riyals will be imposed on anyone found performing or attempting Hajj without a permit, as well as on holders of any type of visit visa who enter, try to enter, or remain in Makkah and the Holy Sites from the first day of Dhu Al Qi'dah until the end of the 14th of Dhu Al Hijjah.

The ministry also warned that fines of up to 100,000 Saudi riyals will apply to anyone who applies for a visit visa on behalf of individuals who perform or attempt Hajj without a permit or who enter or stay in Makkah and the Holy Sites during the same specified period.

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