India Targets $100 Billion Investment In Energy Transition: Jitendra Singh

MENAFN - KNN India)India is pushing green hydrogen, expanding nuclear energy capacity and strengthening renewable sources while building indigenous capabilities in critical technologies such as electrolysers, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Jitendra Singh said.

Speaking at the World Hydrogen Energy Summit held at the NDMC Convention Centre, the minister highlighted a multi-dimensional strategy combining energy security with sustainability, reported PTI.

The Union minister said India is positioning itself as a global clean energy player through policy support, technological innovation and industry participation, with a focus on building a self-reliant ecosystem backed by research and innovation.

Investment Targets and Green Hydrogen Focus

The minister said that government is targeting nearly USD 100 billion in investments in oil and gas, expanding exploration areas to one million square kilometres and increasing the share of natural gas in the energy mix to 15 percent.

Flagship initiatives such as the National Green Hydrogen Mission are driving the development of alternative fuel ecosystems, with green hydrogen expected to play a key role in decarbonising sectors like steel and cement.

Nuclear Expansion and Long-Term Energy Goals

Highlighting progress in nuclear energy, Singh said the government's nuclear mission aims to achieve 100 GW of capacity by 2047.

He emphasised that the integrated push across multiple energy segments is aimed at ensuring long-term sustainability while strengthening India's position in the global clean energy transition.

(KNN Bureau)