Initiative To Train, License 500 Emirati Tax Agents Over Next 3 Years Kicks Off

The first phase of the“Emirati Tax Agent Programme” was officially launched on Saturday, marking a major step towards empowering national talent and strengthening the country's tax ecosystem.

The initiative, introduced by the Federal Tax Authority (FTA) in collaboration with the New Economy Academy, aims to train and license 500 Emirati tax agents over the next three years through an intensive, specialized programme.

The announcement was made during a media event held at Emaar Square in Dubai, in the presence of Abdulaziz Mohammed Al Mulla, Director-General of the FTA, alongside officials and participants enrolled in the inaugural cohort.

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Speaking at the event, Al Mulla said the programme reflects the UAE's broader vision to position itself as a global hub for entrepreneurship under the national campaign“The Emirates: The Startup Capital of the World.”

“This programme is a strategic step towards building a strong base of qualified Emirati tax professionals who can provide services in line with international standards,” he said.“It also highlights the importance of investing in national talent to support the sustainability and competitiveness of our economy.”

The first batch includes 50 Emiratis, evenly split between two specialized tracks: the Value Added Tax (VAT) Diploma and the Corporate Tax Diploma. The VAT programme focuses on legal frameworks, registration procedures, tax calculations, and compliance requirements, while the corporate tax track covers profit calculation, exemptions, and reporting obligations.

Officials said the programme is designed not only to equip participants with technical knowledge but also to develop their analytical and practical skills, enabling them to deliver high-quality tax advisory services.

Leila Fereydoun, CEO of the New Economy Academy, noted that the initiative underscores the academy's commitment to preparing Emirati talent for the demands of a rapidly evolving financial landscape.

“We are focused on building a strong knowledge base and practical skillset for participants, enabling them to confidently navigate real-world tax challenges and contribute to a knowledge-driven economy,” she said.

Beyond technical training, the programme also aims to build a network of certified Emirati tax agents who can support both the public and private sectors, enhance tax awareness, and strengthen compliance across the business community.

Industry experts say the initiative will play a key role in boosting investor confidence by ensuring that the local tax environment is managed by highly skilled national professionals familiar with UAE regulations.

Graduates of the programme will be eligible to register as certified tax agents with the FTA upon completing training, passing the required examination, and meeting the registration criteria.

The initiative opens new career pathways for Emiratis in a vital and growing sector, aligning with national efforts to increase participation in specialized financial fields and build a future-ready workforce.

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