Kareena Kapoor's 'Cappuccino Corner' Features Late FIL Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi's Pic From Younger Days

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 16 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Kareena Kapoor Khan recently shared a calm glimpse from her day, where she was seen enjoying a cup of cappuccino.

Right behind the cup of cappuccino in her coffee corner, was a picture of the cricket legend and her late father-in-law Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, from his younger days.

The picture shared by Kareena reflects a calm, intimate corner of her home, with her enjoying a freshly brewed cup of coffee placed on a wooden table, that she calls as her,“cappuccino corners.”

Talking about the late cricket legend Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, he was fondly known as 'Tiger Pataudi', and was one of India's most celebrated cricket captains.

He led the Indian cricket team at a young age and was known for his sharp leadership and fearless gameplay

For the uninitiated, Pataudi had lost vision in one eye after a car accident in 1961, but continued to play international cricket, making him and inspiration for many.

On the personal front, in 1969, he married veteran actress Sharmila Tagore.

The legend passed away on September 22, 2011.

Kareena Kapoor Khan later married his son and Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan, in October 2012.

During Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi's funeral, Kareena was seen standing strong with the grieving family, like a rock.

Mansoor Ali Khan is the grandfather of Kareena and Saif's children Taimur and Jehangir, Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaaya Kemmu, Saif and ex-wife Amrita Singh's children Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

–IANS

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