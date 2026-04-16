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EU Delegation, Venezuela’s Rodriguez Meet on Stronger Cooperation
(MENAFN) Venezuelan acting President Delcy Rodriguez welcomed a senior European Union delegation at the Miraflores Palace on Wednesday, in a meeting that may signal a thawing of long-strained relations between Caracas and Brussels.
The talks brought together Pelayo Castro, deputy director-general for the Americas at the European External Action Service, and Maria Antonia Calvo Puerta, the EU's Chargé d'Affaires in Venezuela. Discussions centered on forging a "new phase" of bilateral cooperation anchored in principles of mutual respect and national sovereignty. Official sources indicated the two sides focused on building a foundation for constructive dialogue and pinpointing strategic sectors ripe for joint development.
The high-level encounter follows a February proposal by EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas to lift existing sanctions against Rodriguez — an initiative originally floated by Spain as a means of unlocking deeper diplomatic engagement.
Earlier the same day, the EU delegation also sat down with Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil to map out potential areas of technical collaboration.
"We discussed strategies to strengthen cooperation between Europe and our country, always within a framework of respect, dialogue, and mutual benefit for our peoples," Gil said.
The diplomatic activity in Caracas unfolds against the backdrop of a sweeping European tour by Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, who has held recent talks with French President Emmanuel Macron and Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten over Venezuela's political trajectory. Machado is expected to touch down in Spain on Thursday.
The political landscape in Caracas shifted dramatically after US forces seized President Nicolas Maduro in a nighttime operation on Jan. 3, transferring him to New York to face drug-related charges.
The talks brought together Pelayo Castro, deputy director-general for the Americas at the European External Action Service, and Maria Antonia Calvo Puerta, the EU's Chargé d'Affaires in Venezuela. Discussions centered on forging a "new phase" of bilateral cooperation anchored in principles of mutual respect and national sovereignty. Official sources indicated the two sides focused on building a foundation for constructive dialogue and pinpointing strategic sectors ripe for joint development.
The high-level encounter follows a February proposal by EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas to lift existing sanctions against Rodriguez — an initiative originally floated by Spain as a means of unlocking deeper diplomatic engagement.
Earlier the same day, the EU delegation also sat down with Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil to map out potential areas of technical collaboration.
"We discussed strategies to strengthen cooperation between Europe and our country, always within a framework of respect, dialogue, and mutual benefit for our peoples," Gil said.
The diplomatic activity in Caracas unfolds against the backdrop of a sweeping European tour by Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, who has held recent talks with French President Emmanuel Macron and Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten over Venezuela's political trajectory. Machado is expected to touch down in Spain on Thursday.
The political landscape in Caracas shifted dramatically after US forces seized President Nicolas Maduro in a nighttime operation on Jan. 3, transferring him to New York to face drug-related charges.
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