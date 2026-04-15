Syncplify Launches AFT! V4 With Event-Driven Automation And Zero-Credential Scripting

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Syncplify Inc., the leading provider of secure file transfer solutions, today announced the release of Syncplify AFT! v4, a major new version of its secure "file-transfer as code" automation client. Together with Syncplify Server!, AFT! forms a complete Managed File Transfer (MFT) solution by automating multi-directional file workflows, data transformation in transit, and integration with external business systems through SyncJS, its JavaScript-based scripting engine.AFT! v4 introduces a fully event-driven scripting model that replaces CPU-intensive polling loops with precise event callbacks, delivering faster response times and cleaner execution. Remote credentials are no longer written into script source code. The scripts reference named Virtual File System profiles stored in the AFT! VFS Library, and a new `GetSecret() ` function handles secrets inline. Admin authentication has been upgraded from SHA-256 to bcrypt and full 2FA support, closing a long-standing security gap.

"AFT! v4 is the result of listening closely to how organizations use automated file transfer in production," said Fjodr Soyevskji, CTO at Syncplify. "The event-driven model eliminates polling waste, the VFS library keeps credentials out of script code, and bcrypt/2FA hardens admin access. These are architectural decisions that make AFT! a fundamentally more secure and reliable platform."

The vast majority of AFT! v3 scripts run in v4 without modification. Full migration guidance is available in the Syncplify Knowledge Base at syncplify.

Syncplify AFT! v4 is available now at

About Syncplify

Syncplify provides a comprehensive suite of secure file transfer solutions designed to safeguard sensitive data during transfers. Syncplify offers military-grade encryption, granular access controls, and unwavering compliance support. For more information, please visit .