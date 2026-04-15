'Appraisal Kab Hoga?' Employee's Question Steals Show As CEO Dances-Internet Loves It WATCH Viral Video

HCL Technologies recently staged a large celebration at its Noida facility to mark the company's 50th anniversary. Many employees attended the event, which had numerous memorable moments. Founder Shiv Nadar was also there, making a rare public appearance in a wheelchair. Chairperson Roshni Nadar talked to colleagues and delivered a motivational message. CEO Vijayakumar C also attended the celebrations and shocked everyone by dancing on stage.

One of the evening's highlights was Arijit Singh's special concert, which was reserved only for employees. During this concert, something unexpected happened that sparked a lot of interest online.

While Vijayakumar was on stage dancing and waving to the audience, an employee in the audience screamed, "Sir, appraisal kab hoga?" People nearby laughed after hearing the query. It is unclear whether the CEO heard it, as the employee appeared to be standing far away from the stage.

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Within hours, it began circulating widely, attracting thousands of views and sparking a wave of reactions.

Social Media Reactions

An employee captured the scene and published it on Instagram, where it instantly went viral. Many others thought it amusing and began responding in the comments area. Some users made jokes about the incident.

Someone joked, "Bata to rahe dono haath hila kr ki kabhi nahi hoga."

Another stated, "This celebration is happening because there was no salary hike for employees, and that amount has been shifted to event management."

Others chimed on, with one claiming assessments may come next year and another adding, "This is the appraisal, guys."

"That's why he sang, muskurane ki vja tum ho," one remark said.

Beyond the viral moment, the event itself highlighted the company's evolution over five decades. Founded in 1976 by a group of engineers led by Shiv Nadar, HCL has grown from a hardware-focused enterprise into a global IT services powerhouse. The anniversary celebrations reflected both pride in that legacy and an attempt to strengthen employee engagement through shared experiences.