Rajasthan: ATS Busts Fake Aadhaar Racket Key Accused Arrested​

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, April 17 (IANS) In a major breakthrough under an ongoing statewide campaign to strengthen internal security and curb cybercrime, the Rajasthan Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), in a joint operation with Hanumangarh district police, busted an illegal Aadhaar enrolment centre in Bhadra and arrested the prime accused, Kuldeep Sharma, on the spot.​

The operation was carried out following a confidential tip-off received by the ATS Jaipur Unit regarding the fraudulent generation of Aadhaar cards at a centre located near the Arya Samaj Dharamshala in Bhadra.​

Additional Director General of Police (ATS & AGTF), Dinesh M.N., stated that the operation was executed under the supervision of ATS Inspector General Rajesh Singh and Deputy Inspector General Yogesh Yadav, with field leadership provided by Superintendent of Police Gyanchand Yadav.​

During the raid, the accused was found operating the centre using the login credentials of other authorised operators. Police recovered dummy fingerprints made of rubber and printed iris images used to bypass biometric authentication systems.​

The accused was also found forging signatures on enrolment receipts in the names of other operators. Hundreds of such receipts and documents were seized from the premises. Authorities recovered several devices used in the fraudulent operation, including a laptop and printer, an iris scanner and fingerprint/palm scanner, a GPS device and camera, fingerprint moulds, and a mobile phone.​

Preliminary investigations indicate that Aadhaar cards generated through this illegal operation may have been used to obtain fake SIM cards, open fraudulent bank accounts, and facilitate cybercrime or anti-national activities. Officials stated that timely intelligence and swift action helped avert a potentially serious security threat.​

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act. Further investigation has been handed over to the Station House Officer of Bhirani Police Station.​

The accused is currently under intensive interrogation. Investigators are working to identify beneficiaries of the fake Aadhaar cards and to determine possible links to interstate or organised cybercrime networks. Forensic examination of seized electronic devices is also underway.​

The operation was carried out with the active support of Hanumangarh Police, under the supervision of Superintendent of Police Narendra Singh Meena and Deputy Superintendent of Police Karan Singh. Key contributions were made by ATS personnel, including Assistant Sub-Inspector Kulveer Singh and Head Constable Suresh Kumar, who developed critical intelligence. The local Bhadra police team also played a vital role in executing the raid.​

This successful joint operation highlights the continued efforts of Rajasthan Police and ATS in combating cybercrime and safeguarding national security.​