'Red-Letter Day In Indian History', Says Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, April 17 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said on Friday that today (Friday) will be remembered forever as a red-letter day in Indian history.

“Today will be remembered forever as a Red-letter Day in Indian History, when under the leadership of Shri Rahul Gandhi Ji, Leader of Opposition, Lok Sabha, and Shri Mallikarjun kharge Ji, united all democratic forces and opposition leaders in adverting a national disaster,” the Chief Minister posted on X after the bill to amend the Women's Reservation Act was defeated in Lok Sabha.

“I thank leaders of various allied parties who united and stood steadfast under fire to defeat these black bills, including Thiru MK Stalin garu, Ms Mamata Banerjee Ji, Shri Akhilesh Yadav ji, Shri Sharad Pawar ji, Shri Uddhav Thackeray Ji, Shri Lalu Prasad Yadav ji, Shri Hemant Soren ji, Shri Farooq Abdullah Ji, Shri Naveen Patnaik ji, Shri Arvind Kejriwal ji, and the leaders of the Communist parties, among others,” wrote Revanth Reddy.

The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, needed a two-thirds majority to get it passed, but fell short of the mark.

The proposed legislation saw 298 MPs voting in its favour and 230 voting against.

Two other bills, including one for delimitation and increasing the number of seats in the Lok Sabha, were not put to vote after the first one lost, with the Centre saying they were "intrinsically linked" to the legislation related to women's reservation.

Revanth Reddy had strongly opposed linking women's reservation with delimitation and increasing the number of seats in the Lok Sabha.

The Telangana Chief Minister had also written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling for a national, political consensus on increasing seats for Lok Sabha, with a hybrid model, and an immediate implementation of women's reservation without linking it to increase in legislative seats.

The Chief Minister wrote that women's reservations, national delimitation and increase in seats for Lok Sabha are three different issues, but confusion is being created in the minds of people as if they are compulsorily inter-connected.

Stating that Congress fully supports the Women's Reservation Bill, he sought its immediate implementation for the Lok Sabha, as is, with the current 543 seats, and even for all State Assemblies.