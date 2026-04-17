China's Military Rise Alarms US Intel Chiefs​

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, April 17 (IANS) China's rapid military expansion and technological advances dominated a US Congressional hearing, with top intelligence officials warning that Beijing is accelerating capabilities across all domains to challenge American power.​

Lawmakers were told that China remains the foremost strategic concern, with its military modernisation unfolding at an“alarming pace”.​

Lieutenant General James Adams III, Director of the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA), said the Chinese Communist Party is“rapidly developing military capabilities across all warfare domains designed to seize Taiwan by force while deterring U.S. intervention.”

He added that China's expansion is reshaping the global security landscape.​

Adams told lawmakers that Beijing now operates“more than 1200 satellites in orbit,” significantly enhancing its ability to conduct global surveillance. He also warned that China's nuclear arsenal is growing quickly, noting that its warhead stockpile has“surpassed 600 operational warheads, with projections exceeding 1000 by 2030.”​

The hearing highlighted concerns over China's assertive behaviour in the Indo-Pacific. Adams pointed to“dangerous and aggressive actions in the South China Sea, particularly against the Philippines, using water cannons, ramming and other coercive tactics.”​

Senior officials said China's ambitions extend beyond conventional military power. Advances in artificial intelligence, cyber capabilities and space-based intelligence systems are enabling Beijing to compete across multiple domains simultaneously.​

A senior representative of the National Security Agency told lawmakers that the strategic environment is“dynamic and complex, defined by great power threats,” with China central to that challenge. The official stressed the need for speed and agility in intelligence operations to counter such threats.​

Undersecretary of Defense for Intelligence and Security Bradley Hansell said the US is investing heavily to“deter China in the Indo-Pacific,” including funding survivable intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities and enhancing targeting and data collection in the region.​

He said these efforts are part of a broader strategy aligned with the National Defense Strategy, which prioritises countering China through improved intelligence integration and stronger coordination with allies.​

Officials also highlighted the growing technological competition with Beijing. Adams said China is investing heavily in“artificial intelligence, biotechnology, quantum sciences, and advanced microelectronics,” calling these sectors“foundational to future military innovation.”

​He warned that China is already integrating AI into military systems, including“uncrewed systems, decision support, ISR and cyber ops,” which could expand its operational reach and effectiveness.​

The hearing also underscored concerns about increasing coordination between China and other US adversaries. Adams said Beijing, along with Moscow, Pyongyang and Tehran, is working to“undermine the influence of the US and our allies,” though their partnerships remain complex.​

During the hearing, Congressmen emphasised the need for stronger intelligence coordination and faster adoption of emerging technologies to keep pace with China's advances. Officials acknowledged that processing vast volumes of intelligence data remains a challenge, and that AI is expected to play a critical role.​

The testimony comes as Washington intensifies its focus on great power competition, particularly with China, which is widely viewed as the primary long-term strategic rival. Beijing's military modernisation, expanding global footprint and growing technological capabilities have placed it at the centre of US defence planning.​

Recent US defence strategies have increasingly prioritised the Indo-Pacific, where China's assertiveness - from Taiwan to the South China Sea - has raised concerns among American allies and partners. Intelligence agencies are now central to monitoring and countering these developments in real time.