Copa Del Rey 2025-26: Atletico, Real Sociedad Ready For 1987 Repeat In Final

MENAFN - IANS) Madrid, April 17 (IANS) Former finalists Atletico Madrid and Real Sociedad meet in the Copa del Rey final on Saturday, with the trophy becoming the second major title to be decided in Spain this season after the Super Cup.

Real Sociedad won the 2020 Copa del Rey final 1-0 against Athletic Bilbao. This will be the first Cup final attended by their supporters since 1987, when they beat Atletico Madrid on penalties after the match ended 2-2 following extra time, reports Xinhua.

Atletico's last Copa del Rey triumph came in 2013, when they beat arch-rivals Real Madrid 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Atletico reached the final after a thrilling 4-3 aggregate win over FC Barcelona, while Real Sociedad knocked out local rival Athletic Bilbao with 1-0 wins in both legs.

A win for Real Sociedad would secure a place in next season's Europa League. While Atletico are close to assuring that through their position in La Liga, victory on Saturday would also keep alive their hopes of a domestic and European Cup double.

It will also be a crucial match for Antoine Griezmann, Atletico's all-time leading scorer, as he can cap his glorious run with the club by winning the Copa before he leaves to join Orlando City in the Major League Soccer (MLS) next season.

The World Cup winner for France remains a key player for Simeone thanks to his vision and playmaking skills. But Atletico will also look to Julian Alvarez and Ademola Lookman for goals and workhorse Marcos Llorente to dog Sociedad in midfield or at right back.

Sociedad beat Osasuna, Alaves and Athletic to reach the final that will be played at La Cartuja Stadium. Sociedad are almost at full strength after the recent return of forward Take Kubo, but Atletico could still be missing centre backs David Hancko and Jose Maria Gimenez, both out injured. Former Sociedad centre back Robin Le Normand will likely start for Atletico.