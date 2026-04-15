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Spain’s Deputy PM Slams Trump Remarks on Pope as “Major Mistake”
(MENAFN) According to reports, Spain’s Deputy Prime Minister Yolanda Díaz has strongly criticized comments made by US President Donald Trump regarding Pope Leo XIV, describing them as a “historical, major mistake.”
Speaking to foreign journalists in Madrid, Díaz said the remarks showed a lack of respect toward the pope, who she emphasized holds both religious and state authority as the head of the Vatican.
“The Pope is a state leader and a religious leader who represents millions of believers,” she said. “It doesn’t matter whether one is religious or not; such comments are inappropriate.”
Her comments followed a social media post by Trump on Truth Social in which he criticized the pope’s record on crime and foreign policy, and suggested that Pope Leo XIV’s election was influenced by political considerations related to the United States.
According to reports, Díaz also questioned how similar statements would be received if directed at other world leaders, suggesting they would likely provoke a much stronger response.
“If I had said about another country’s leader what Trump said about the pope, who knows what would have happened?” she said.
She further noted that she is among Spanish officials currently barred from entering Israel due to past political statements, adding criticism of the European Commission for not intervening on behalf of EU ministers facing such restrictions.
Speaking to foreign journalists in Madrid, Díaz said the remarks showed a lack of respect toward the pope, who she emphasized holds both religious and state authority as the head of the Vatican.
“The Pope is a state leader and a religious leader who represents millions of believers,” she said. “It doesn’t matter whether one is religious or not; such comments are inappropriate.”
Her comments followed a social media post by Trump on Truth Social in which he criticized the pope’s record on crime and foreign policy, and suggested that Pope Leo XIV’s election was influenced by political considerations related to the United States.
According to reports, Díaz also questioned how similar statements would be received if directed at other world leaders, suggesting they would likely provoke a much stronger response.
“If I had said about another country’s leader what Trump said about the pope, who knows what would have happened?” she said.
She further noted that she is among Spanish officials currently barred from entering Israel due to past political statements, adding criticism of the European Commission for not intervening on behalf of EU ministers facing such restrictions.
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