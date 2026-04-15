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GBE brokers acquires clients of JFD Group Ltd (“JFD Brokers”) through an asset deal
(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) Hamburg, April 14, 2026
GBE brokers Ltd. continues to expand its position in the German-speaking financial market: As part of an asset deal, GBE brokers is acquiring nearly all clients and intermediary structures of JFD Group Ltd., which operates under the brand JFD Brokers. The deal includes client funds in the eight-figure range as well as a four-digit number of accounts. Parts of the existing team will also move to GBE brokers.
With the transition to GBE brokers, clients will gain access to optimized conditions and a broader range of trading platforms. In addition to MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, GBE brokers also offers trading via TradingView. By taking over all key intermediaries, key partner relationships will continue. In addition, German-language support will be provided directly from the Hamburg branch. Short communication channels, dedicated contacts, and fast response times – factors that often make a difference in everyday operations.
GBE brokers is among the highest-rated brokers in the German-speaking region and has built a high level of trust among both retail and institutional clients. A key aspect is the safeguarding of client funds. These are held separately from company assets in segregated accounts at Commerzbank AG, one of Germany’s leading banks. In addition, statutory deposit protection applies under standardized regulation. For balances up to €300,000, there is additional protection through Lloyd’s of London.
“Through this transaction, GBE brokers strengthens its market leadership as a MetaTrader broker in Germany,” says Ben-Florian Henke, owner of GBE brokers Ltd. “We are proud to now accelerate our growth through an inorganic transaction as well. This is the largest acquisition in the company’s history.”
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About GBE brokers
GBE brokers is one of the leading German Forex and CFD brokers and offers both retail and institutional clients access to over 1,000 trading instruments—from forex and metals to stocks, futures, and indices, as well as cryptocurrencies and commodities, all on a CFD basis. These can be traded via the popular platforms MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and TradingView.
Since its founding in 2014, GBE brokers has placed the customer at the center of its operations. The goal is not only to provide modern trading technology but also to offer real support – personal, competent, and on equal footing. A key quality feature is the first-class German-speaking customer support directly from the Hamburg branch, complemented by attractive conditions and a high level of security for client capital.
GBE brokers Ltd. is regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) under CIF license number 240/14. In addition to its registered headquarters in Limassol (Cyprus), the Hamburg branch of GBE brokers Ltd. is licensed by BaFin under BaFin ID: 10148129.
Disclaimer
Trade responsibly: CFDs are complex instruments and carry a high risk of losing money quickly due to leverage. 76.97% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Risk Warning
Forex and CFD trading is speculative and therefore not suitable for every investor. GBE brokers Ltd. offers margin trading. Leveraged products can work both to your disadvantage and your advantage. You should be aware of all risks and not invest more capital than you can afford to lose. Before opening an account, please read our risk disclosures and terms and conditions.
GBE brokers Ltd. continues to expand its position in the German-speaking financial market: As part of an asset deal, GBE brokers is acquiring nearly all clients and intermediary structures of JFD Group Ltd., which operates under the brand JFD Brokers. The deal includes client funds in the eight-figure range as well as a four-digit number of accounts. Parts of the existing team will also move to GBE brokers.
With the transition to GBE brokers, clients will gain access to optimized conditions and a broader range of trading platforms. In addition to MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, GBE brokers also offers trading via TradingView. By taking over all key intermediaries, key partner relationships will continue. In addition, German-language support will be provided directly from the Hamburg branch. Short communication channels, dedicated contacts, and fast response times – factors that often make a difference in everyday operations.
GBE brokers is among the highest-rated brokers in the German-speaking region and has built a high level of trust among both retail and institutional clients. A key aspect is the safeguarding of client funds. These are held separately from company assets in segregated accounts at Commerzbank AG, one of Germany’s leading banks. In addition, statutory deposit protection applies under standardized regulation. For balances up to €300,000, there is additional protection through Lloyd’s of London.
“Through this transaction, GBE brokers strengthens its market leadership as a MetaTrader broker in Germany,” says Ben-Florian Henke, owner of GBE brokers Ltd. “We are proud to now accelerate our growth through an inorganic transaction as well. This is the largest acquisition in the company’s history.”
________________________________________
About GBE brokers
GBE brokers is one of the leading German Forex and CFD brokers and offers both retail and institutional clients access to over 1,000 trading instruments—from forex and metals to stocks, futures, and indices, as well as cryptocurrencies and commodities, all on a CFD basis. These can be traded via the popular platforms MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and TradingView.
Since its founding in 2014, GBE brokers has placed the customer at the center of its operations. The goal is not only to provide modern trading technology but also to offer real support – personal, competent, and on equal footing. A key quality feature is the first-class German-speaking customer support directly from the Hamburg branch, complemented by attractive conditions and a high level of security for client capital.
GBE brokers Ltd. is regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) under CIF license number 240/14. In addition to its registered headquarters in Limassol (Cyprus), the Hamburg branch of GBE brokers Ltd. is licensed by BaFin under BaFin ID: 10148129.
Disclaimer
Trade responsibly: CFDs are complex instruments and carry a high risk of losing money quickly due to leverage. 76.97% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Risk Warning
Forex and CFD trading is speculative and therefore not suitable for every investor. GBE brokers Ltd. offers margin trading. Leveraged products can work both to your disadvantage and your advantage. You should be aware of all risks and not invest more capital than you can afford to lose. Before opening an account, please read our risk disclosures and terms and conditions.
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