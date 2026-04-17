We Defeated Attack On Constitution: Rahul On Women's Reservation Bill

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that the Opposition has "defeated this attack on the Constitution" after the Women's Reservation Amendment Bill failed to pass in the Lok Sabha. Gandhi said the Bill was not, in his view, a genuine step toward women's reservation but "a way to change India's political structure."

Speaking to reporters, he said, "We have defeated this attack on the Constitution. We have clearly said that this is not a women's reservation bill, but it is a way to change India's political structure." He further added that the Opposition stands firm on its position and will support any genuine legislation ensuring the immediate implementation of women's reservation. Gandhi added, "I want to say to PM Modi that if you want the Women's Reservation Bill, bring the 2023 Women's Reservation Bill and implement it today... We will give 100 per cent support to you."

Bill Defeated in Lok Sabha

The Constitution Amendment Bill for the implementation of Women's Reservation from the 2029 general elections was defeated in the Lok Sabha on Friday, with the opposition parties voting against it A Constitution Amendment Bill is passed if it gets the support of not less than two-thirds of the members present and voting. In the division that took place following the debate on the three bills, 298 members supported the bill while 230 voted against it. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla announced the results of the division. "The Constitution (131st Amendment) Amendment Bill did not pass as it did not achieve a 2/3 majority during voting in the House," he said.

Opposition Questions Government's Intent

Reacting to this, Congress MP Mallu Ravi said, "Modi-BJP govt intentionally introduced this bill even when they knew they didn't have 2/3 majority...We have so many doubts about the delimitation, and this is why we opposed the bill."

Congress MP Dharamvira Gandhi said, "NDA has been defeated on the Women's Reservation Bill brought under the guise of delimitation and general census. They have created an umbrella of women's reservation to pursue their agenda of delimitation..."

Government Drops Related Bills

After the Lok Sabha did not pass the Constitution Amendment Bill, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the government had no intention to pursue the two other bills.

Constitutional Amendment Voting Rules

While motions for the introduction of Constitution Amendment Bills are adopted by a simple majority, a majority of the total membership of the House and a majority of not less than two-thirds of the members present and voting is required for the adoption of effective clauses and motions for consideration and passing of these Bills. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)