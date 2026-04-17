Loved Bhoot Bangla? Here Are 5 Horror-Comedy Movies You Can Watch THIS Weekend

Loved Akshay Kumar starrer 'Bhoot Bangla'? Here's a list of 5 Bollywood horror comedy movies you can watch this weekend with your loved ones. Check the full list here before the weekend mode kicks in. Read On

If you're in the mood for something that blends chills with chuckles, Bollywood's horror-comedy genre offers the perfect weekend escape. From haunted mansions to quirky ghostbusters, these films balance spooky atmospheres with laugh-out-loud moments, making them ideal for a fun binge without too many sleepless nights.

A spiritual successor to Stree, Roohi combines horror with absurd comedy. Featuring Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, and Varun Sharma, the story revolves around a bride possessed by a ghost on her honeymoon. Its offbeat humor and unique premise make it an entertaining watch.

Bhoot Police offers a modern take on ghost hunting with a comedic twist. Starring Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Yami Gautam, the film follows two brothers who fake exorcisms until they encounter a real spirit. It's fun, stylish, and packed with witty moments.

This installment of the popular Golmaal franchise adds a supernatural twist to its signature chaos. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film brings together a large ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn and Parineeti Chopra. With ghosts, slapstick comedy, and emotional undertones, it's a lighthearted entertainer.

Set in a small town haunted by a mysterious female spirit, Stree cleverly blends folklore with satire. Featuring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, the film uses humor to tackle social issues while maintaining a genuinely eerie vibe. Its quirky storytelling and strong performances make it a standout in modern Bollywood.

A cult classic in Bollywood horror-comedy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa follows a couple who return to their ancestral haveli, only to encounter mysterious paranormal events. With Akshay Kumar delivering a memorable performance as a witty psychiatrist and Vidya Balan shining in a psychologically layered role, the film masterfully mixes suspense, humor, and iconic music.