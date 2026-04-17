How Iran's Hormuz Move Sent Oil Tumbling And Stocks Soaring Worldwide

Oil prices fell sharply and global stock markets surged after Iran announced that the Strait of Hormuz would remain open during ceasefire. The move eased fears of supply disruptions, bringing oil below $90 per barrel. Investors reacted positively.

Global markets saw a sharp shift on Friday after Iran announced that the Strait of Hormuz would remain open during the ongoing ceasefire. Oil prices dropped quickly, while stock markets in the United States and Europe moved higher.

This sudden change has raised hopes that tensions in the Middle East may ease and global trade could return to normal.

Abbas Araghchi, Iran's Foreign Minister, said that the Strait of Hormuz would be“completely open” for commercial ships during the ceasefire period.

He wrote on social media that all vessels can pass through the route, though they must follow a coordinated path set by Iranian authorities.

In line with the ceasefire in Lebanon, the passage for all commercial vessels through Strait of Hormuz is declared completely open for the remaining period of ceasefire, on the coordinated route as already announced by Ports and Maritime Organisation of the Islamic Rep. of Iran.

- Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) April 17, 2026

This announcement is important because the Strait of Hormuz is one of the world's most critical shipping routes for oil.

The Strait of Hormuz is a narrow waterway through which about one-fifth of the world's crude oil passes.

During the recent conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran, the route faced disruptions. This pushed oil prices up to nearly $120 per barrel and created fears of a global economic slowdown.

Any change in the status of this route directly affects fuel prices, transport costs, and the wider economy.

Immediate impact on oil prices

After Iran's announcement, oil prices dropped sharply.

Brent crude fell nearly 10 percent to about $89.56 per barrel West Texas Intermediate (WTI) dropped over 10 percent to around $81.88 per barrel

This was one of the biggest single-day drops in recent times.

Market experts said the fall shows how quickly oil reacts to news about supply routes and conflict.

At the same time, stock markets rose. In the United States:



The Dow Jones increased by about 1.3 percent

The S & P 500 rose by around 0.7 percent The Nasdaq Composite gained nearly 0.9 percent

These gains added to record highs reached earlier.

European markets also climbed, with Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 rising by around 2 percent.

However, Asian markets mostly closed lower. Tokyo's Nikkei dropped after hitting a record high a day earlier, while Hong Kong and Shanghai also saw slight declines.

Lower oil prices often reduce costs for businesses and transport. This improves company profits and supports economic growth.

Experts also said the market is reacting to hopes that the conflict may end soon.

Kathleen Brooks from XTB said this is the biggest positive development during the ceasefire and could bring supply chains back to normal.

Another analyst, David Morrison, pointed out that the strong rise in markets is forcing some investors to re-enter quickly, adding to the rally.

The announcement is linked to ongoing ceasefire efforts in the region. There is some confusion about whether it refers to:

A 10-day ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel Or an earlier two-week truce between Iran and the United States

Still, the move has increased hopes for further peace talks.

Donald Trump also confirmed that the strait is open but said that the US blockade on Iran's ports is still in place.

He added that talks are ongoing and leaders may soon meet to push for peace.

Global leaders step in

Efforts are also being made at the international level.

Emmanuel Macron and Keir Starmer held talks with allies about possibly sending a multinational force.

The goal would be to ensure that trade continues smoothly through the Strait of Hormuz once the conflict ends.

Market experts say emotions are also playing a role.

The sharp rise in stocks has created a“fear of missing out” among investors. Many who sold earlier during the conflict are now buying again to avoid losses.

David Morrison noted that the S & P 500 has risen nearly 12 percent in just over two weeks, showing how quickly markets can recover.

Strong company earnings in the first quarter are also supporting this upward trend.

Currency markets and global indicators

Currency markets also reflected the changes:

The euro and pound rose against the dollar The Japanese yen strengthened slightly The dollar weakened overall

These shifts show growing confidence among investors.

What happened in Asia and global indices

Asian markets did not follow the same trend fully.

Tokyo's Nikkei index fell by 1.8 percent after reaching a record high earlier. Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropped 0.9 percent, while Shanghai saw a small decline.

Taiwan's TAIEX index also fell after reaching a major milestone, becoming one of the world's largest indices by value.

While the overall market was positive, some companies faced losses.

Streaming giant Netflix dropped more than 10 percent after weak forecasts disappointed investors.

Its co-founder Reed Hastings also announced he would step down as chairman in June.

The reopening of the Strait of Hormuz is a major step towards stability. Lower oil prices can reduce inflation and ease pressure on economies worldwide.

At the same time, rising stock markets show growing confidence that the conflict may not last long.

However, risks remain. The situation depends on how long the ceasefire holds and whether peace talks succeed things to watch in the coming days include:



Whether the ceasefire continues

Progress in peace talks

Any changes in US sanctions or blockades

Stability in oil supply routes Markets are likely to remain sensitive to every update.

Iran's decision to keep the Strait of Hormuz open has had a powerful effect on global markets. Oil prices dropped sharply, while stock markets surged on hopes of peace.

While the situation is still uncertain, this move has brought some relief to investors and economies around the world.