Kamal Haasan Campaigns For Udayanidhi Stalin, Calls Him A 'Warrior'

Kamal Haasan Campaigns for Udayanidhi Stalin

Makkal Needhi Maiyam ( MNM ) President, Actor and MP Kamal Hassan on Friday started his election campaign in Chennai's Chindadripet from Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency, where Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udayanidhi Stalin is contesting. MNM is contesting the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls under the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA). Speaking on the occasion, Hassan said, "You all know who is contesting in this Chepauk Triplicate Constituency (Udayanidhi Stalin). It's not only my wish but people's wish to make this goverment rule again. Now, in the political situation, your vote is not only for Tamil Nadu but for India itself. Tamil Nadu is fighting for India. Udayanidhi is a warrior in the battle. Achievement is not just speech but action to achieve. When Chepauk is named, then at once sports comes in the people's mind. We should make Udayanidhi win again in Chepauk. We have an alliance with DMK that is not just for today, but for tomorrow too. Watching the past five years of politics, you will know why we should vote for ( DMK alliance ), and the current situation will say why we should vote for (DMK alliance)."

Asked about how confident he is in DMK alliance victory, Hassan said he is very confident.

Udayanidhi Stalin Rallies Support, Criticises Previous Govt

Earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) candidate from Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni Assembly Constituency, Udhayanidhi Stalin, campaigned in support of DMK alliance candidates contesting in Udumalaipet and Madathukulam constituencies in Tiruppur district.

Addressing the crowd, Udhayanidhi Stalin said, "This district full of workers will always be an unshakable fortress of DMK." He further pointed out that their past work as local body representatives would benefit the constituency and said, "Ramakrishnan, who has had excellent experience as a municipal chairman and in party responsibilities, to vote for the rising sun symbol and win by a large margin."

The DMK leader contrasted the past administration and remarked, "The Edappadi Palaniswami government of the last five years did not even fulfil the basic needs of the Thali area. They did not even notice the road facilities and tourism development works in the Thirumoorthy Hills area. But the projects like free electricity and property rights for women brought during the Kalaignar regime are still the foundation of Tamil Nadu today."

Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu polls are scheduled to be conducted in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4. The main electoral contest is expected between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by AIADMK with the BJP and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) as allies. Actor-turned-politician Vijay-led TVK is attempting to turn the state elections into a three-way contest. (ANI)

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