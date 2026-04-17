Lebanon Appeals To Unesco To Intervene Amid Fears Protected Citadel Has Been Destroyed The Art Newspaper International Art News And Events

MENAFN - USA Art News) Lebanon Seeks Urgent Unesco Action Over Chama' Citadel Damage Fears

Lebanon's culture ministry has asked Unesco to intervene immediately after reports that Israeli forces may have destroyed the Chama' Citadel, a 12th-century fortress in southern Lebanon's Mount Amel, also known as Jabel Amel. The site had been granted enhanced protection in 2024, following earlier damage from Israeli attacks, but Lebanese officials now say they fear it has suffered“destruction and complete demolition” in military bulldozing operations.

Samar Karam, director of archaeological sites at the ministry's directorate general of antiquities in North Lebanon, said Lebanese authorities contacted Lazare Eloundou Assomo, director of the Unesco World Heritage Centre, and Krista Pikkat, who leads the Culture and Emergencies Entity in Unesco's culture sector, on Monday, April 13. The appeal asked for Unesco's“immediate and swift intervention to protect” the archaeological site.

Because Israeli forces remain in the area, Lebanese officials have not been able to inspect the citadel directly. Karam said the ministry is instead asking Unesco to assess the damage through satellite imagery, though images received so far were too distant to support a proper analysis. Unesco said it is currently verifying the reported damage to the Chama' Citadel and to sites in Qana, and is not yet able to provide further details.

The citadel is one of Lebanon's most sensitive heritage sites. Built as part of early Crusader military posts, it remained in use until the late 19th century. When Unesco granted it enhanced protection in 2024, the designation was meant to prohibit attacks on the site and bar military use, with violations potentially falling under the 1954 Hague Convention.

Lebanese officials have widened their appeal beyond Chama'. By Tuesday, they had also asked Unesco to assess Dubieh Castle in Chakra, Oum El Amed near Naqoura, the Roman Hibarieh Temple, the basins and built heritage of Ras Al Ain, the archaeological site of Qana, Qabr Hiram, Qalaat Chakif, and Qalaat Tibnin. Culture minister Ghassan Salamé has also written to Unesco director general Khaled El-Enany, calling for urgent international action.

The ministry says repeated ceasefire violations have prevented restoration work at Chama' Citadel, even after earlier assessments of damage in 2024. In a conflict that has already taken a severe toll on people and places alike, Lebanon's heritage authorities are now trying to determine how much of the country's archaeological record can still be protected before access is lost altogether.