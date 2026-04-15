Moj To Host Remote Training Courses For Legal Professionals

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Centre of Legal and Judicial Studies, affiliated with the Ministry of Justice, has announced the organisation of three remote training courses scheduled to take place from April 19 to 23.

The initiative is aimed at legal professionals working across ministries and government entities, reflecting ongoing efforts to enhance institutional legal capacity and professional development within the public sector.

The upcoming courses will be delivered online, enabling broader participation while maintaining flexibility for attendees. The program focuses on strengthening practical legal knowledge and skills relevant to contemporary administrative and judicial practices.

This move aligns with the Ministry's broader strategy to invest in human capital and promote continuous learning among government legal practitioners. By leveraging digital platforms, the Centre seeks to ensure accessibility and efficiency in delivering specialized legal training.

The courses are expected to attract significant participation from legal departments across the country.