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Armenia, EU Boost Partnership Talks Before Yerevan Summit
(MENAFN) According to reports, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan met with EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas in Brussels on Tuesday to discuss strengthening cooperation within the framework of the Armenia–EU strategic partnership.
The talks focused on preparations for the upcoming Armenia–EU summit scheduled to take place in Yerevan in May, as stated in an official statement from Armenia’s Foreign Ministry.
Both sides reportedly highlighted the importance of initiatives that deliver concrete benefits for Armenian citizens, alongside efforts to deepen economic ties, improve transport connectivity, and expand cooperation in the energy sector.
They also discussed measures aimed at reinforcing democratic resilience, which were described as a core element of the value-based partnership between Armenia and the European Union.
According to reports, the two sides agreed to maintain and strengthen existing mechanisms supporting democratic development and institutional reforms.
The talks focused on preparations for the upcoming Armenia–EU summit scheduled to take place in Yerevan in May, as stated in an official statement from Armenia’s Foreign Ministry.
Both sides reportedly highlighted the importance of initiatives that deliver concrete benefits for Armenian citizens, alongside efforts to deepen economic ties, improve transport connectivity, and expand cooperation in the energy sector.
They also discussed measures aimed at reinforcing democratic resilience, which were described as a core element of the value-based partnership between Armenia and the European Union.
According to reports, the two sides agreed to maintain and strengthen existing mechanisms supporting democratic development and institutional reforms.
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