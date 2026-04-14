Trump Attacks Giorgia Meloni, Says 'I Thought She Had Courage' After She Calls His Pope Remarks 'Unacceptable'

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump has launched a fierce public attack on Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, expressing“shock” at her recent criticism of his remarks about the Pope and his foreign policy decisions. In an interview with Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, Trump said he had expected more strength from Meloni, stating:“I thought she had courage. I was wrong.”

He also revealed a growing difference between the two leaders, claiming:“I have not spoken with her for a long time,” and describing her as“very different from what I thought.”

Meloni condemns remarks on the Pope

The clash follows Meloni's strong condemnation of Trump's comments about Pope Leo XIV. The Italian leader defended the Pope's role as a moral authority, saying:“The Pope is the head of the Catholic Church, and it is right and normal for him to call for peace and to condemn every form of war.”

She had earlier labeled Trump's criticisms of the pontiff as“unacceptable,” marking a rare and public break from a leader once seen as one of Trump's closest allies in Europe.

Trump targets Pope and allies

The controversy intensified after Trump branded Pope Leo XIV“weak on crime” and“terrible for foreign policy” following the Pope's opposition to the ongoing war with Iran.

In response, the Pope pushed back, asserting he had“no fear” of Trump's rhetoric.

Trump later speaking to reporters on Monday (April 13) at the Oval Office in the White House has refused to apologise for his remarks against the Pope.“There's nothing to apologize for,” he said.

He added of Pope Leo XIV:“Pope Leo said things that are wrong... He was very much against what I'm doing with regard to Iran.”

Trump further said Iran must not be allowed to obtain nuclear weapons, adding:“You cannot have a nuclear Iran.”

Iran war deepens divisions

At the heart of the dispute lies Trump's controversial military campaign against Iran, which has drawn criticism from multiple international leaders, including Meloni. The Italian Prime Minister has opposed the escalation and its global consequences, particularly its impact on energy markets.

Trump, however, accused Meloni of failing to grasp the threat posed by Iran, stating:“She does not care whether Iran has a nuclear weapon and would blow Italy up in two minutes if it had the chance.”

He also criticised Italy's reluctance to support efforts to secure the Strait of Hormuz, adding:“They pay the highest energy costs in the world and are not even ready to fight... They depend on Donald Trump to keep it open.”

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The dispute marks a dramatic shift in relations between Trump and Meloni, who had previously maintained close political ties. Meloni was notably the only European leader to attend Trump's 2025 inauguration, symbolising a strong transatlantic partnership.

However, the escalating war in Iran, rising energy prices, and disagreements over global leadership have strained that relationship. Trump has also extended criticism to other allies, including UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and NATO members, accusing them of failing to support his military strategy.

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