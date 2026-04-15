India's Uttar Pradesh State Raises Workers' Wages Amid Protests Over Pay

MENAFN - Gulf Times) India's northern state of Uttar Pradesh has raised workers' minimum wages following days of protests in an industrial hub, government sources ‌said, becoming the second state to do so ​in less than a week ‌amid rising costs fanned by the Iran ‌war.

Protesters in Noida – ⁠a suburb ‌of the national capital ‌that houses industrial units including that of South Korean technology giant Samsung ⁠Electronics – had torched vehicles and pelted stones on Monday as they demanded higher pay, with police lobbing tear gas shells to quell the demonstrations.

Similar protests in the state of Haryana, an automaking hub, last week also led to its government ordering a 35% hike in minimum wages.

The protests come at a ​time when living costs worldwide have risen as the US-Israeli war on Iran has curbed fuel supplies.

Around 40,000 workers were part of ‌the Noida protest, according to ⁠the Gautam Buddh ​Nagar police, which has lodged seven criminal cases related ​to the demonstrations. More than 300 people have been arrested, a police spokesperson told Reuters.

The wage hike ordered this week will be applicable retrospectively from April 1, and will increase the pay of unskilled workers in Noida to roughly $147 per month from the current monthly pay of about $121, government sources said.

Wages for semi-skilled and skilled workers have similarly been increased, the sources said, adding that different increases have also ‌been made in other ‌parts of the state.

The ⁠government of Uttar Pradesh, India's most populous state, did not respond ⁠to a request ⁠for comment from Reuters.

DISCONTENT SIMMERS

Sheetal Dixit, who works at an automobile company in Noida, said workers had heard about the revised minimum wages but termed them "unfair".

"We are not happy with the increased wages," she told Reuters.

Many manufacturing units in Noida remained closed Tuesday as protests persisted in some places, with people marching on the roads and chanting slogans under heavy police deployment, and stones also being pelted at a police vehicle in one instance.

Reuters visuals showed police personnel in anti-riot gear attempting to disperse dozens of protesters on a street.

Other images showed charred and overturned vehicles still on the roads, underscoring the violence and arson that ‌occurred a day earlier.

Uttar Pradesh minimum wages Iran ‌war