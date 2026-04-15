Uzbekistan, UAE Deepen Investment Co-Op With 100 Joint Projects

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 15. Uzbekistan and
the United Arab Emirates have formed a joint investment portfolio
encompassing around 100 projects with a total value exceeding $20
billion, Deputy Prime Minister Jamshid Khodjaev wrote on his social
media account, Trend
reports.
The statement followed his meeting in Abu Dhabi with Sheikh
Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President and Deputy Prime
Minister of the UAE, highlighting the steadily deepening strategic
partnership between the two countries.
“Meetings at this level are especially important when a strong
political dialogue is reinforced by a substantial track record of
practical cooperation - including actively implemented projects, a
major joint investment portfolio between the UAE and Uzbekistan
comprising around 100 projects worth over $20 billion, as well as
new initiatives capable of significantly expanding the economic
partnership between our countries,” Khodjaev stated.
According to him, the sides held a detailed discussion on the
current state and future trajectory of bilateral cooperation,
placing particular emphasis on the effective implementation of
ongoing projects.
“Among them is the construction of a women's and children's
hospital in Nukus, supported by the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan
Foundation. The main phase of construction has already been
completed, and commissioning is scheduled for the third quarter of
2026. We also reviewed the project for the construction of a new
building for the National Archives of Uzbekistan,” he noted.
Meanwhile, the growing investment engagement is also reflected
in trade dynamics. Uzbekistan's trade turnover with the United Arab
Emirates reached $196.6 million in the first two months of 2026,
marking a 21.1% increase compared to $162.4 million recorded in the
same period of 2025, underscoring the sustained upward trend in
bilateral economic relations.
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