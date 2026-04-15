Uzbekistan, UAE Deepen Investment Co-Op With 100 Joint Projects

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 15. Uzbekistan and the United Arab Emirates have formed a joint investment portfolio encompassing around 100 projects with a total value exceeding $20 billion, Deputy Prime Minister Jamshid Khodjaev wrote on his social media account, Trend reports.

The statement followed his meeting in Abu Dhabi with Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister of the UAE, highlighting the steadily deepening strategic partnership between the two countries.

“Meetings at this level are especially important when a strong political dialogue is reinforced by a substantial track record of practical cooperation - including actively implemented projects, a major joint investment portfolio between the UAE and Uzbekistan comprising around 100 projects worth over $20 billion, as well as new initiatives capable of significantly expanding the economic partnership between our countries,” Khodjaev stated.

According to him, the sides held a detailed discussion on the current state and future trajectory of bilateral cooperation, placing particular emphasis on the effective implementation of ongoing projects.

“Among them is the construction of a women's and children's hospital in Nukus, supported by the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation. The main phase of construction has already been completed, and commissioning is scheduled for the third quarter of 2026. We also reviewed the project for the construction of a new building for the National Archives of Uzbekistan,” he noted.

Meanwhile, the growing investment engagement is also reflected in trade dynamics. Uzbekistan's trade turnover with the United Arab Emirates reached $196.6 million in the first two months of 2026, marking a 21.1% increase compared to $162.4 million recorded in the same period of 2025, underscoring the sustained upward trend in bilateral economic relations.