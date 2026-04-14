Spanish Govt Finalizes Migrant Amnesty For Thousands Of Undocumented Residents

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Spanish administration on Tuesday formalized a migrant amnesty initiative originally proposed earlier this year, enabling hundreds of thousands of undocumented residents to seek legal standing.

This move positions Spain as an outlier in Europe, where many neighboring nations are currently prioritizing border restrictions and deportations-a sharp divergence from the restrictive immigration stance seen in the United States under the Trump administration.

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez championed the policy as both a moral "act of justice" and an economic "necessity."

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He emphasized that those already contributing to the nation of 50 million should enjoy "equal conditions" while paying into the tax system.

“We recognize rights, but we also demand obligations,” Sánchez wrote on social media.

Under the new rules, eligible individuals can apply for a one-year residency and work permit.

Migration Minister Elma Saiz confirmed that digital applications open this Thursday, with in-person submissions starting April 20 and the deadline set for June 30.

To qualify, applicants must have entered Spain prior to January 1 and prove at least five months of residency through "public or private" documentation. A clean criminal record is also mandatory. Once the initial year concludes, participants may transition to standard work or residency permits. While the government anticipates roughly 500,000 eligible candidates, the think tank Funcas suggests the actual number of undocumented residents may be closer to 840,000.

Spain's demographic landscape has shifted significantly, with foreign-born residents now making up 20% of the population. Many arrive from Morocco, Venezuela, and Colombia, escaping instability to work in Spain's vital tourism, agriculture, and service sectors. However, logistical concerns are mounting; a union for immigration officers warned Tuesday that current resources are insufficient to handle the looming surge of applications.

To manage the load, the government has designated 60 social security buildings, five immigration centers, and 371 post offices as application hubs.

While the center-right Popular Party has labeled the move unsustainable, Spain has a history of such measures, having enacted six amnesties between 1986 and 2005.

Alberto Núñez's center-right party had carried out two previous mass legalizations of migrants in the early 2000s.

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To avoid parliamentary gridlock where it lacks a solid majority, the Sánchez government utilized a direct decree to fast-track these legislative changes.

“Our prosperity is demonstrably linked to our management of migration and the contributions of foreign workers,” Saiz said.

Their contributions, she said, allow Spain to“grow economically, generate employment and wealth, and maintain our welfare system.”