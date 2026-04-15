Bhooth Bangla Advance Booking Boom: Day 1 Numbers Set To Shock Everyone - Check Here

Advance bookings for Akshay Kumar's 'Bhooth Bangla' are now open. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film is already making waves ahead of its April 17 release with impressive first-day advance booking collections.

'Bhooth Bangla' has raked in around ₹44.9 lakh in just a few hours of its advance bookings for day one. The film picked up pace as soon as bookings opened, and the initial trends look very positive.

According to a report on koimoi, 'Bhooth Bangla' has already sold nearly 19,000 tickets in just a few hours of advance booking. Bookings are currently live across approximately 1900 shows nationwide. This number shows that fans are really excited about the film.

Akshay Kumar's 'Bhooth Bangla' is getting a fantastic response in multiplex chains too. Here's a breakdown of its earnings from three popular cinema chains: - 'PVR:' ₹15.49 lakh - 'Cinepolis:' ₹4 lakh - 'INOX:' ₹4 lakh Delhi-NCR, Maharashtra, and Gujarat are seeing the highest number of bookings.

To make it into Akshay Kumar's top 10 post-Covid advance booking films, 'Bhooth Bangla' needs to cross the ₹1.84 crore mark. This figure is the record set by 'Kesari Chapter 2'. Looking at the current trends, it's estimated that the film could get close to this target.

Advance Booking Collections (Day 1):



Housefull 5 – ₹8.02 crore

Sooryavanshi – ₹5.35 crore

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan – ₹4.85 crore

Samrat Prithviraj – ₹4.68 crore

Sky Force – ₹3.82 crore

OMG 2 – ₹3.50 crore

Bachchhan Paandey – ₹3.19 crore

Ram Setu – ₹2.32 crore

Raksha Bandhan – ₹1.93 crore Kesari Chapter 2 – ₹1.84 crore

Priyadarshan is directing 'Bhooth Bangla', reuniting with Akshay Kumar after 16 years. Their last film together was 'Khatta Meetha' in 2010. Besides Akshay, 'Bhooth Bangla' features a stellar cast including Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, the late Asrani, Tabu, and Manoj Joshi. The film's theme is similar to their previous horror-comedy 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa', which has only increased the audience's excitement.