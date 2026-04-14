Powermax Minerals Inc. (CSE: PMAX) (OTCQB: PWMXF) Key To Helping Address China's Stranglehold On Rare Earth Elements

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Disseminated on behalf of Powermax Minerals Inc. (CSE: PMAX) (OTCQB: PWMXF) and may include paid advertising.

Powermax Minerals is building a portfolio of rare earth element (“REE”) exploration assets across Canada and the United States. Global REE demand is projected to triple by 2035, driven by a variety of growing defense and commercial needs, including electric vehicles, wind power, and AI semiconductor growth. China controls roughly 60% of global REE mining and 90% of processing, creating serious supply chain vulnerabilities for Western economies. North American governments are deploying over $1 billion in funding and incentives to develop domestic REE supply chains. Powermax's projects in Ontario, British Columbia, and Wyoming offer promising opportunities in multiple deposit types and jurisdictions.

The rare earth elements (“REE”) market has moved from a niche segment of the mining industry to a strategic focal point for governments and investors. Against that backdrop, Powermax Minerals (CSE: PMAX) (OTCQB: PWMXF), a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on rare earth projects across North America, is positioning itself as a key exploration-stage participant seeking exposure to a supply chain increasingly shaped by geopolitics and industrial demand.

REEs, a group of 17 elements used in magnets, batteries and electronics, are essential inputs for defense systems, as well as electric vehicles, wind turbines, and semiconductors, the latter growing due to increased AI demand. Their role in these sectors has turned them into a critical link between...

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NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to PWMXF are available in the company's newsroom at

Exploration Target Cautionary Statement

The exploration targets discussed are conceptual, and there is currently not enough data to confirm a mineral resource. Further exploration may not yield successful results.

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