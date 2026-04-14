United States And Kyrgyz Republic Advance Cooperation At Annual Bilateral Consultations

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

Today, U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Paul Kapur and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Meder Abakirov led a successful round of the United States-Kyrgyz Republic Annual Bilateral Consultations in Washington. Assistant Secretary Kapur and Deputy Foreign Minister Abakirov reaffirmed the strength of the U.S.-Kyrgyz bilateral relationship and underscored their commitment to advancing cooperation in the political, economic, and security fields.

Participants discussed opportunities to enhance regional cooperation through the C5+1 diplomatic platform. The United States invited the Kyrgyz Republic to support U.S. reform efforts in the United Nations and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe. The United States welcomed growing U.S.-Kyrgyz commercial ties and encouraged the Kyrgyz Republic to implement further economic reforms. The delegations also discussed ways to further collaboration on immigration enforcement and strengthen security cooperation.

The United States reiterates its support for the Kyrgyz Republic's sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity and looks forward to advancing opportunities for mutual prosperity this year.