Medha Shankar On Comparison With Yami Gautam Ahead Of Ginny Weds Sunny 2 Release: Doesn't Matter To Me

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 15 (IANS) Actress Medha Shankar is currently all geared up for her movie Ginny Weds Sunny 2, in the capacity of the movie's lead actress.

With her role as the lead in the sequel of the movie, comes inevitable comparisons to Bollywood star Yami Gautam, who headlined the first installment of Ginny Weds Sunny.

Medha has now addressed these comparisons with complete clarity.

While speaking to IANS in an exclusive conversation, Medha shared,

“Nothing like that. I love Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar. They are quite aware of how much I admire them. I think Yami has always been a great actor. It happens that after a while, you start getting that kind of respect, it just wasn't her time earlier.”

She added,“But it's not about comparison. I am always inspired by people who have done a great job, before me, after me, or alongside me. I have never drawn comparisons, and even if someone else does, it doesn't matter to me.”

The first part of Ginny Weds Sunny, which released in 2020, featured Yami Gautam and actor Vikrant Massey in lead roles.

The movie was a light-hearted romantic comedy that struck a chord with audiences on OTT.

The sequel, Ginny Weds Sunny 2 has brought on board a fresh pairing with Medha Shankar alongside Avinash Tiwary.

The movie is slated for release on April 24.

Talking about Medha Shankar, the actress who garnered immense appreciation for her performance in 12th Fail opposite Vikrant Massey, has already set a strong benchmark with her acting skills.

–IANS

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