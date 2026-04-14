CACI Earns 2026 USA TODAY Top Workplaces Award

MENAFN - 3BL) Reston, Va., April 14, 2026 /3BL/ – CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI ) announced today that it has earned the 2026 USA TODAY Top Workplaces award, marking the company's sixth consecutive year on the list.

“For more than six decades, we have offered employees the autonomy and support they need as well as the resources necessary to thrive as we embark on solving our nation's most critical challenges,” said John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer.“I am incredibly proud to have fostered a workplace where employees are able to achieve their limitless potential, continuously taking our customers and our company to new heights.”

This year, CACI ranked first in its sector and sixth in Virginia. The company was recognized for its exceptional leadership team, innovative technologies, professional development, employee well-being, work-life flexibility, purpose and values, and compensation and benefits. Across the country, CACI also earned Top Workplace awards for regions in Colorado, New Jersey, and Florida.

CACI's continued growth provides opportunities to take on new challenges while offering continuous career advancement and mobility. This award reflects the company's commitment to fostering an accessible culture where every team member feels supported and valued.

Inclusion on this list is determined by authentic employee feedback captured through a confidential survey conducted by Energage, the HR research and technology company behind the Top Workplaces program.

Explore opportunities to join CACI's team and expand the limits of national security.

About CACI

CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) is a national security company with 27,000 talented employees who are Ever Vigilant in expanding the limits of national security. We ensure our customers' success by delivering differentiated technology and distinctive expertise to accelerate innovation, drive speed and efficiency, and rapidly anticipate and eliminate threats. Our culture drives our success and earns us recognition as a Fortune World's Most Admired Company. We are members of the Fortune 500TM, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index. For more information, visit us at caci.

Corporate Communications and Media:

Lauren Presti

Executive Director, Strategic Communications

(703) 434-5037, [email protected]