Amar Upadhyay Bids Adieu To Barkha Bisht: Was Fun Working With You Again After 'Doli Saja Ke'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 15 (IANS) As Barkha Bisht's journey in 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2' as Noina comes to an end, her co-star Amar Upadhyay wrote a farewell note for the actress, who shared that people loved to hate her character and she couldn't have asked for more.

Barkha first took to Instagram, where she shared a video montage featuring her alongside Amar, Smriti Irani and many others from the show.

She wrote in the caption:“We've created history with this show and I can't thank everyone enough for the love and the trust..... people loved to hate Noina and I couldn't have asked for more....a big thank u to the team who stood behind me at every step!”

“@muzzudesai Sir, you are the best I have worked with... I have learnt so much from you... as a human being! @khwaja_mughal13 thank you for being so effortless and easy to work with!”

Barkha thanked TV czarina Ekta Kapoor for giving her a character like Noina and for trusting her.

“Noina signs off for now...... until we meet again,” Barkha signed off.

Amar took to the comment section and wrote a note for the actress, with whom he had previously worked in 2007 show“Doli Saja Ke.”

He wrote:“Hey, Barkha it was so good to have you on the show and you have played Noina darling, so effortlessly, was great fun working with you again after Doli saja ke..”

Amar looks forward to working with her again.

“Till then have loads of fun and keep doing great work.. Thanks a ton and All the very best to u, God Bless u,n lots of love to your daughter, will meet soon, cheers!”

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 is a sequel and reboot of the Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay returned to portray the leads, Tulsi and Mihir Virani. Rohit Suchanti, Tanisha Mehta, Shagun Sharma and Aman Gandhi portray second-generation characters.

Speaking of Barkha, she started her career on television with the show Kitni Mast Hai Zindagi. This was followed by another television show, Pyaar Ke Do Naam: Ek Raadha, Ek Shyaam, in which she played the lead roles of Shyaama, Raadha, and Radhika.

She has also hosted a film-news-based programme called Popkorn. She has played the lead role of Anupama in Doli Saja Ke.

The actress has played cameo roles on the shows Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa and Kkavyanjali.

She participated in a reality show called Saas v/s Bahu. Her next performance was the central character in Sajan Ghar Jaana Hai. She was seen in the show Sankat Mochan Mahabali Hanumaan, and also played the lead role of Prema Shalini on Shrimaan Shrimati Phir Se.

Barkha has also worked in shows such as Kaal Bhairav Rahasya Season 2, Chandragupta Maurya, Paramavatar Shri Krishna and Shaadi Mubarak.