Doha Design District Launches Public Art Open Call For Creative Placemaking

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Doha Design District has launched a Public Art Open Call inviting creatives to propose innovative artworks for public spaces.

The initiative aims to integrate art into the urban environment, strengthen the district's identity, and enhance visitor experience. It focuses on placemaking, cultural expression (including Qatari identity), public engagement, and collaboration, while emphasising sustainable, long-lasting artworks.

Director of Doha Design District Dana Kazic said:“Public art plays a transformative role in shaping how people experience and connect with a place. Through this open call, we invite creatives to contribute to Doha Design District's evolving identity, while reinforcing our commitment to supporting artistic innovation and positioning Doha as a vibrant, globally connected cultural hub. We invite artists to be part of this initiative and contribute to our mission to transform our downtown into a dynamic artistic neighbourhood, while showcasing their creativity to the wider community.”

Doha Design District is accepting submissions until May 14 for its Public Art Open Call.

The competition is open to a wide range of participants, including designers, artists, architects, collectives, and community groups, with students and emerging professionals eligible if supported by a mentor. Proposals can include sculptures, installations, murals, and community-focused projects, and must be submitted digitally (in English or Arabic) via the official website with a concept description, visuals, and applicant details. Multiple entries are allowed.

Submissions will be judged on originality, cultural relevance, public engagement, sustainability, and feasibility.

Doha Design District Public Art Open Call cultural expression