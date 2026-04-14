Mona Singh Reveals The Secret Behind BFF Gaurav Gera's Humongous Success Post Dhurandhar

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 15 (IANS) Actress Mona Singh recently opened up about the inspiring journey of her close friend Gaurav Gera, further shedding light on what truly makes his success after Dhurandhar so special.

Gaurav Gera has recently taken the internet by storm with his character portrayal of Aalam in the blockbuster movie Dhurandhar.

Mona, having witnessed his growth up close, credited his consistency, passion, and his sheer dedication to his craft as the driving forces behind his humongous success and achievement.

In an exclusive conversation with IANS, Mona said,“I have seen his journey. I have seen him grow, change, and evolve. One thing I truly admire about him is his consistency. Even when he wasn't getting the kind of work he wanted, he kept himself creatively busy.”

She added,“He continued making his videos like Chutki and Shopkeeper, and kept himself engaged because this is what he loves to do.”

The actress highlighted how his perseverance has now come full circle with the success of Dhurandhar, where his performance as Aalam, has been widely appreciated.

“When I watched Dhurandar, I have seen part one, I felt so proud of him. It feels like a journey that has come full circle.”

Talking about Gaurav Gera going viral on the internet and ruling the memes space, Mona said,“There were so many memes trending about how Alam bhai is with Jassi, earlier he was with Jassi, and now again he is with Jassi. So yes, people are celebrating it. And I feel very, very happy and proud as a friend.”

For the uninitiated, Mona and Gaurav's friendship dates back to their iconic show Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin in early 2000s.

Mona essayed the beloved character of Jassi, while Gaurav essayed the role of Nandu, her best friend.

Their on-screen camaraderie seamlessly translated into a strong off-screen bond that both have nurtured for over 20 years.

Talking about Mona Singh, the actress was recently seen in Maa Ka Sam, where she shared the screen with Mihir Ahuja and Ranveer Brar.

–IANS

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