Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Will Rain Disrupt Poila Baisakh Celebrations? Check Forecast

Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: As Bengal gears up to welcome the new year, concerns about the weather are rising. Will Poila Baisakh bring storms or sunshine? The latest forecast hints at heat, humidity, and a possible shift in conditions

The weather across South Bengal is expected to remain largely dry ahead of the Bengali New Year. However, the heat will intensify, accompanied by rising humidity levels, making conditions increasingly uncomfortable. Districts like Purulia, Bankura, Jhargram, and Paschim Medinipur are likely to experience the worst of the sticky heat.

The Alipore Meteorological Department has indicated that temperatures may rise by 3–4 degrees Celsius due to the influence of dry westerly winds. This will result in a typical late-Chaitra weather pattern marked by sultry conditions and minimal relief.

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While no significant storm activity is expected today, conditions could change on Poila Baisakh. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, rainfall, and gusty winds on April 15.

Wind speeds may reach 40–50 km/h in several districts, including Jhargram, Paschim Medinipur, Purulia, Bankura, East and West Bardhaman, Birbhum, and Murshidabad. These areas are more likely to witness stormy conditions, raising the possibility of localized disruptions during celebrations.

Despite occasional rain forecasts between April 14 and 16 in western districts, the relief is expected to be minimal. Instead, discomfort levels may rise further toward the end of the week due to persistent humidity.

A yellow alert for heatwave conditions has already been issued in parts of West Bengal, particularly in Paschim Medinipur, Jhargram, Purulia, and Bankura. Meanwhile, North Bengal is likely to experience a different pattern altogether, with heavy rainfall predicted in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, and Kalimpong, especially in the hilly regions.