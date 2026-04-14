Goldhaven Announces Change Of Auditor

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(“” or the“”) (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF) (FSE: 4QS) announces that pursuant to National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations (“”), on April 10, 2026, Smythe LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants (“”), was asked to resign by the directors of the Company (the“”), as the Company's auditor, and the Board resolved to appoint Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants (“”), as the Company's successor auditor (the“”). GoldHaven's request of Smythe to resign did not occur because of any reportable disagreement or unresolved issue involving the Company, or any consultation with Davidson and was considered, approved and recommended by the Audit Committee of the Board, as was the decision to appoint Davidson as successor auditor. In the opinion of the Company, there have been no modified opinions expressed in Smythe's auditor reports on any of the Company's financial statements relating to the“relevant period” or any“reportable event” as such terms are defined in Section 4.11 of NI 51-102. All documents relating to the Change of Auditor have been filed under GoldHaven's profile at .

About GoldHaven Resources Corp.

GoldHaven Resources Corp. is a Canadian junior exploration company focused on advancing highly prospective mineral projects in North and South America. The Company's flagship asset is the district-scale Magno Project in the Cassiar District of northern British Columbia. GoldHaven also owns the Three Guardsmen copper-gold project in British Columbia and the Copeçal Gold Project in Mato Grosso, Brazil. In addition, the Company holds a portfolio of critical mineral projects in Brazil.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Rob Birmingham, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Rob Birmingham, CEO



...

Office Direct: (604) 629-8254

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE – Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively,“forward looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation,“the timing of permit approvals, geophysical survey completion, target generation and the commencement of drilling activities”, the Company's expectation that it will be successful in enacting its business plans, and the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as:“believes”,“will”,“expects”,“anticipates”,“intends”,“estimates”,“plans”,“may”,“should”,“potential”,“scheduled”, or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that there will be investor interest in future financings, market fundamentals will result in sustained precious metals demand and prices, the receipt of any necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in connection with the future exploration and development of any future projects in a timely manner, the availability of financing on suitable terms for exploration and development of future projects and the Company's ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws.

The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, operating and technical difficulties in connection with mineral exploration and development activities, actual results of exploration activities, the estimation or realization of mineral reserves and mineral resources, the inability of the Company to obtain the necessary financing required to conduct its business and affairs, as currently contemplated, the inability of the Company to enter into definitive agreements in respect of possible Letters of Intent, the timing and amount of estimated future production, the costs of production, capital expenditures, the costs and timing of the development of new deposits, requirements for additional capital, future prices of precious metals, changes in general economic conditions, changes in the financial markets and in the demand and market price for commodities, lack of investor interest in future financings, accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals, permits or financing or in the completion of development or construction activities, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, title disputes, the inability of the Company to obtain any necessary permits, consents, approvals or authorizations, including by the Exchange, the timing and possible outcome of any pending litigation, environmental issues and liabilities, and risks related to joint venture operations, and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's latest interim Management's Discussion and Analysis and filed with certain securities commissions in Canada. All of the Company's Canadian public disclosure filings may be accessed via and readers are urged to review these materials.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements in this news release or incorporated by reference herein, except as otherwise required by law.