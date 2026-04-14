Toronto Law Firm Highlights Affordable 'Simple Divorce' Option Amid Rising Cost-Of-Living Pressures

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According to Almas Tariq (she/her), a family lawyer at BTL Law, many Ontario residents are unaware that divorce does not always require lengthy court battles or high legal fees.

As the cost of living continues to rise across Ontario, more couples are searching for practical ways to manage major life transitions without adding financial strain. BTL Law is shedding light on an increasingly popular solution: the simple divorce.

According to Almas Tariq (she/her), a family lawyer at BTL Law, many Ontario residents are unaware that divorce does not always require lengthy court battles or high legal fees.

“People often assume divorce is automatically expensive and complicated,” said Tariq.“In reality, a simple divorce in Toronto offers a more affordable, streamlined option for couples who are able to resolve key issues in advance.”

A simple divorce sometimes referred to as an uncontested divorce applies when both spouses agree on all major matters, including property division, spousal support, and any parenting arrangements. In these cases, the process is significantly more efficient, reducing both time and cost.

A Practical Alternative in a Challenging Economy

With inflation impacting everything from housing to everyday essentials, legal costs are becoming a growing concern for families. BTL Law notes a rising interest in simplified legal processes that allow individuals to move forward without unnecessary financial burden.

“Clients are looking for clarity and cost control,” Tariq explained.“A simple divorce minimizes court involvement and allows couples to focus on resolution rather than conflict.”

Unlike contested proceedings, which can involve multiple hearings and legal disputes, a simple divorce is typically handled through document filing often without the need for court appearances. This not only reduces legal fees but also shortens the overall timeline.

Eligibility and Key Requirements

While the process is more straightforward, not every couple qualifies. To proceed with a simple divorce in Ontario, certain legal criteria must be met, including:



At least one spouse has lived in Ontario for 12 months

The couple has been separated for at least one year Both parties are in full agreement on all major issues

BTL Law emphasizes that a well-prepared separation agreement is often the foundation of a successful simple divorce, helping prevent future disputes and delays.

Reducing Stress While Moving Forward

Beyond financial considerations, many couples are also motivated by the desire to reduce emotional stress. A simple divorce supports a more cooperative approach, avoiding the adversarial nature of courtroom litigation.

“Divorce is already a difficult life event,” said Tariq.“If there's an opportunity to handle it in a way that is both cost-effective and less stressful, it's worth exploring.”

A Growing Shift Toward Simpler Solutions

Legal professionals are observing a broader shift toward low-conflict divorce options, as couples prioritize efficiency, privacy, and financial stability. BTL Law believes this trend will continue as awareness grows around alternative legal pathways.

By educating the public about accessible options like simple divorce, the firm aims to empower individuals to make informed decisions during one of life's most significant transitions.

About BTL Law

BTL Law is a Toronto-based family law firm dedicated to helping clients navigate separation and divorce with clarity and confidence. Led by experienced legal professionals including Almas Tariq (she/her), the firm provides practical, client-focused solutions tailored to each family's unique situation.