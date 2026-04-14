New Study By San Diego Family Law Firm Reveals Gray Divorce Rose 5% Over The Past Decade As Younger Splits Declined

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A state-by-state analysis of U.S. Census data finds that divorce among Americans 50 and older now accounts for a growing share of all marital dissolutions, with California, Florida, and Arkansas leading the trend.

A new analysis released by Contreras Law Firm, a San Diego-based family law practice, reveals that divorces among Americans aged 50 and older grew by approximately 5% between 2015 and 2024, even as every younger age group saw significant declines. The study, conducted in partnership with 1Point21 Interactive using U.S. Census American Community Survey data via IPUMS, ranks all 50 states by a composite score that accounts for the volume, share, and population-adjusted rate of gray divorce from 2021 to 2024.

What Are The Key Findings?



Gray divorce increased roughly 5% in absolute terms between 2015 and 2024. Over the same period, its share among all divorces rose approximately 19%, while divorces among adults under 30 fell by more than 42%.

California ranked first in the composite state ranking. It recorded a yearly average of over 78,000 gray divorces, a rate of roughly 654 per 100,000 ever-married adults, and a share of approximately 42% of all divorces in the state.

Arkansas recorded the highest gray divorce rate in the nation. At approximately 884 per 100,000 ever-married adults, the state's rate exceeded the national average of 648 by 36%.

Rhode Island had the highest share of gray divorces. Nearly half of all divorces in the state, about 48%, involved individuals aged 50 and older. South Dakota had the lowest gray divorce rate. At roughly 460 per 100,000 ever-married adults, it fell 29% below the national average. Alaska, Utah, Kansas, and Nebraska also sat at the bottom of the composite ranking.



The findings illustrate a demographic shift that has been building for decades. As life expectancy increases and social norms around long-term marriage evolve, Americans over 50 are choosing to leave unsatisfying relationships at rates that prior generations did not.

"What the data makes clear is that gray divorce is not an outlier phenomenon confined to a few states," said a senior research analyst involved in the study. "It is a national pattern driven by longer lifespans, greater financial independence, and changing expectations around what marriage should provide later in life."

The study also notes that women in this age group are more likely to initiate divorce, a trend supported by broader research. With Baby Boomer women achieving greater economic self-sufficiency than prior generations, the decision to leave a marriage after 50 is increasingly viable.

"The regional variation is significant," the analyst added. "States with younger populations and stronger cultural norms around marriage continuity, such as Utah, report far lower rates. Meanwhile, states that have reduced legal and financial barriers to divorce, like California, appear near the top of the ranking."

Why Does This Matters?

Gray divorce carries distinct financial and legal consequences compared with divorce at younger ages. Couples splitting after decades of marriage face the division of retirement accounts, pensions, Social Security benefits, and real estate accumulated over a lifetime. The compressed timeline for financial recovery makes these cases particularly high-stakes.

The trend also intersects with recent policy changes. California's new streamlined divorce law, effective January 2026, allows couples who agree on terms to file for $435 instead of navigating the standard court process that averages $17,500. By reducing financial and procedural barriers, the policy may further accelerate the rate of later-life divorce in the nation's most populous state.

Our Methodology

Contreras Law Firm, in partnership with 1Point21 Interactive, analyzed ten years of U.S. Census American Community Survey data (2015 to 2024) via IPUMS. Gray divorce was defined as divorce among individuals aged 50 and older. The composite state ranking covers 2021 through 2024 and combines the yearly average number, share, and rate per 100,000 ever-married adults. All estimates use IPUMS person weights to ensure national representativeness. Full findings are available at:

blog/2026/03/top-states-for-gray-divorce/

About Contreras Law Firm

Contreras Law Firm is a family law and civil litigation practice based in San Diego, California. Founded in 2014 by Dolores Contreras, the firm represents clients across a range of family law matters, including divorce, child custody, spousal support, and mediation, as well as business litigation and civil disputes. The firm is recognized for combining experience with creative legal strategies tailored to each client's circumstances.

Contreras Law Firm

402 West Broadway, Suite 1200,

San Diego, CA 92101

(619) 238-0616