Indianapolis Author Julianna Newland Explores Workplace Realities In Debut Book

INDIANAPOLIS - After more than three decades working across corporate, government and nonprofit sectors, communications professional Julianna Newland has released a debut book offering a candid and often humorous look at workplace culture and professional life.

Titled“All Up In Your Bizness: Managing Your Business Crap,” the book draws on Newland's experiences in public affairs, government relations and organizational environments to examine common workplace dynamics, from office hierarchies to interpersonal relationships.

Published initially in 2023, the book combines anecdotal storytelling with practical observations, presenting what Newland describes as a reflection on“hilarious shenanigans” encountered throughout her career.

A Career Spanning Multiple Sectors

Newland, based in Indianapolis, built her career after studying English and political science at the University of Indianapolis. Her professional background includes roles in a Fortune 500 company, state government, nonprofit organizations and a trade association.

Her work has involved writing speeches, managing public communications and engaging in policy-related efforts such as lobbying and fundraising.

According to her biography, Newland's interest in writing began during her university years, where she served as editor-in-chief of her school newspaper, an experience that shaped her long-term approach to storytelling and communication.

Blending Humor With Workplace Advice

The book presents a series of short, themed sections that address topics such as workplace etiquette, performance reviews, office politics and professional relationships.

While much of the tone is intentionally humorous, the content also offers guidance on navigating workplace challenges, including job interviews, career advancement and communication with colleagues.

A synopsis accompanying the book describes it as a“tongue-in-cheek” exploration of workplace interactions, highlighting issues such as office gossip, professional stress and interpersonal conflicts.

The narrative includes recurring creative elements, such as a fictional“muse” character and themed cocktail recipes, which are used to frame different workplace scenarios.

Perspective on Changing Work Environments

Drawing from experiences across multiple decades, Newland addresses shifts in workplace culture, including the rise of remote work and hybrid office structures following the COVID19 pandemic.

In the book, she reflects on generational differences in workplace attitudes, noting variations in communication styles, work expectations and approaches to collaboration among employees of different age groups.

She also highlights evolving trends such as flexible work arrangements and the growing importance of technology in professional environments.

Reception and Critical Response

Early reviews describe the book as an accessible and engaging take on professional life. A Kirkus Review characterized it as“a smart, funny, and useful overview of how to behave at work,” noting its balance of humor and practical insight.

The review also points to the book's informal tone and use of real-world examples as key strengths, making it particularly relevant for readers entering the workforce.

Availability

All Up In Your Bizness: Managing Your Business Crap is available for purchase on Amazon only.