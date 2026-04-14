'Big Price Tag, Quiet Returns': KKR's Cameron Green's ₹25.2 Crore IPL 2026 Struggles Continue

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Cameron Green's INR 25.2 crore price tag has come under scrutiny after his poor performance in the team's 32-run defeat in the IPL 2026 clash against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday, April 14.

The KKR, led by Ajinkya Rahane, suffered their fourth successive loss following a defeat to the CSK. With a 193–run target, the visitors were restricted to 160/7 in 20 overs, falling 33 runs short of the target. Ramandeep Singh (35) and Rovman Powell (31) fought hard in the middle order, but early breakthroughs by the hosts' bowlers kept KKR under pressure as they failed to build partnerships in the chase.

For the Chennai Super Kings, Noor Ahmad led the bowling attack with figures 3/21 at an economy rate of 5.20 in four overs. Pacer Anshul Kamboj picked two wickets while conceding 32 runs at an economy rate of 8 in four overs. Apart from Ahmad and Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed (1/24) and Akeal Hosein (1//26) also chipped in with crucial wickets.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Cameron Green's ₹25.2 Crore Price Tag Turns Into KKR's Early Headache

25.2 Crore, But No End to Green's Struggles

As the Kolkata Knight Riders lost to Chennai Super Kings, the focal point of discussion was not only their five-match winless streak but also the continued struggles of Cameron Green, who is the most expensive overseas player in the history of the Indian Premier League. Green's lack of impact in KKR's campaign has raised questions over his form and value.

In the match against CSK, the Australian all-rounder failed to deliver with the ball as he went wicketless while conceding 30 runs in his spell of two overs. This was his second bowling appearance in IPL 2026, as he previously bowled in the clash against Lucknow Super Giants, where he picked up one wicket and conceded 28 runs.

With the bat, Cameron Green walked in after Ajinkya Rahane's dismissal at 85/4, but he was clean bowled for a golden duck by Noor Ahmad at 85/5, further compounding KKR's collapse in the middle overs.

2-0-30-0 with the ball0(1) with the batCostliest allrounder Cameron Green for you. twitter/W1Vq0UqfH5

- TukTuk Academy (@TukTuk_Academy) April 14, 2026

Cameron Green's performance with the bat has been sub-par, as he registered scores of 18, 2, 4, 32*, and 0, aggregating 56 runs in five innings at an average of 14.0 in the ongoing IPL 2026 season. Despite the Australian all-rounder's glimpse of his return to form in the match against the LSG, scoring 32 off 24 balls, he has been unable to maintain consistency.

In bowling, Green didn't deliver a single spell in the first three matches due to a pre-agreed workload management plan and a lower-back injury concern, with Cricket Australia initially restricting him from bowling during the early phase of IPL 2026. Even after returning to bowling, Cameron Green has struggled to make an impact.

'Cameron Green is a Very Overrated Player'

The Australian all-rounder Cameron Green's continued struggles in the ongoing IPL season, despite a hefty price tag of INR 25.2 crore, have sparked debate on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with many fans and cricket enthusiasts questioning whether he justifies his price tag and role in the KKR setup this season.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts flooded the platform with criticism over Cameron Green's hefty per-season fee and underwhelming performances, with many calling them 'overrated buy', and questioning the Kolkata Knight Riders' auction strategy.

Others mocked his lack of impact despite his massive price tag, while several fans compared his returns unfavourably with those of other overseas all-rounders, arguing that KKR's heavy investment has failed to deliver so far.

CAMERON GREEN IPL WEALTH- RCB - 17.50 Crores - MI - 17.50 Crores - KKR - 25.50 Crores He had made generational wealth with his available skills. IPL franchises obsession with Aussies is just unreal, got scammed for years by Maxwell & now by Green!!Do you agree? twitter/6H5JpIlP6u

- SriniR (@Srinir78) April 14, 2026

At this rate, someone get Cameron Green a job as Shah Rukh Khan's spotboy. Can't keep wasting this kind of money on a couple of performances kkr.... Lights *CameraOn* Action!!#CSKVSKKR

- Itz me dj (@Itzmedj_05) April 14, 2026

Big price tag Quiet returns Cameron Green is still trying to find his rhythm in IPL 2026 #CSKvsKKR #TATAIPL #NoorAhmad #CameronGreen #AjinkyaRahane #RinkuSingh twitter/6N44WRnfXl

- MK Sharma ✍️ (@EmediaManoj) April 14, 2026

Cameron Green is a very overrated player, even more overrated than Babar Azam. Isn't he?

- Rehan (@Iam_RehanN) April 14, 2026

This is getting too much, Cameron Green took 25 crores and is now scamming KKR with his performances should consider bringing a rule where foreign players who are bought for more than 5 crores and consistently fail to perform should have part of their salary taken... twitter/w0E7XOLT0O

- Mention Cricket (@MentionCricket) April 14, 2026

KKR is blind for continuing with Cameron Green. You are benching Tim Seifert who's got tremendous foreign league experience in T20 formats.

- VinJam (@Raghavanvinjam1) April 14, 2026

Cameron Green: at RCB - 17.50 Crat MI - 17.50 Cr at KKR - 25.50 CrThis man generates unnecessary hype before IPL Auction & each time comes out as the biggest flop!Teams must stop putting so much amount on overseas players & must invest in Indian Players!#CSKvsKKR #IPL26

- Talk Cricket With Aarav Gupta (@CricketAarav) April 14, 2026

CAMERON GREEN FLOP SHOWIn Last 5 innings Cameron green score:-2,18,4,31,0Tonight he goes for a golden duck. KKR paying him 25.2 cr for this flop show in ipl. twitter/Ry9ouYXXwW

- VIRAT FAN (@pabitamallick90) April 14, 2026

25.2 Crores for Cameron Green never made sense then. Doesn't make sense now. Sam Curran's a better all-rounder than him despite being a serial IPL fraud.

- Sai Anand Nagarajan (@lousyscouser) April 14, 2026

In the remaining nine matches in the league stage, Cameron Green and Kolkata Knight Riders' management will be under pressure to turn things around quickly, with both his form and all-round contributions expected to play a crucial role in reviving the team's faltering IPL 2026 campaign.

In his IPL career, Green has aggregated 763 runs, including a century and two fifties, at an average of 36.33 and a strike rate of 152.90 in 34 matches. With the ball, the all-rounder has picked 17 wickets at an average of 42.47 and an economy rate of 9.35.

Also Read: Aaron Finch backs struggling KKR all-rounder Cameron Green to bat higher