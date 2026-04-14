Rubenstein Public Relations Named Agency Of Record For Award-Winning Hedge Fund Founder And Author Dr. Silver Kung

Siegfried Capital has grown into a $3.2 billion asset management firm focused on supply chain finance strategies, earning recognition from outlets such as HFM and Bloomberg and becoming a signatory of the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment. Dr. Silver Kung's memoir chronicles his journey from a challenging childhood in Taiwan to his education in the United States and China, and ultimately to his global success as a hedge fund founder and leader in capital markets.

Dr. Silver Kung said, "Partnering with Rubenstein Public Relations is a meaningful step in sharing my story with a global audience. I hope that by speaking openly about the challenges and opportunities I faced, others feel inspired to overcome obstacles and pursue excellence in their own paths."

As agency of record, RPR has executed a strategic, multichannel communications program to build anticipation for the memoir, drive media and social visibility around its launch, and further solidify Dr. Kung's position as a thought leader in global finance.

The memoir is available for pre-order from the following retailers:



Amazon

Barnes & Noble



About Dr. Silver Kung

Dr. Silver Kung

About Silver Linings

Silver Linings chronicles Dr. Silver Kung's extraordinary journey from a challenging childhood in Taiwan to global success as Founder, Chairman, and Chief Investment Officer of Siegfried Capital, a $3.2 billion asset management firm. Through stories of resilience, ambition, and strategic insight, the book shares lessons from his education across the U.S. and China, his leadership in capital markets, and his philosophy on overcoming adversity to build a lasting legacy in global finance.

About Rubenstein Public Relations

Rubenstein Public Relations (RPR) is an independent, New York-based communications agency headed by veteran publicist and respected brand architect, Richard Rubenstein. For more than three decades, RPR's intensive media relations approach and dedicated team of senior practitioners have helped clients build brand equity and reach their target audiences. The firm specializes in brand messaging development, media relations, crisis communications, and thought leadership positioning. RPR has a proven track record in executing successful public relations campaigns for leading corporate, real estate, technology, healthcare, social impact, luxury consumer, entertainment, and hospitality brands across the globe.

Stephanie Dallara

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at