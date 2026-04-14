National Roundtable Advances Women's Health And Chronic Pain Research In Canada

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GATINEAU, Quebec, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chronic Pain Centre of Excellence for Canadian Veterans, in partnership with the Canadian Pain Society, hosted a first-of-its-kind national roundtable on April 13, 2026, focused on women's chronic pain. The event convened more than 40 leading experts, researchers, clinicians, and patient advocates from across Canada to address the disproportionate impact of chronic pain on women and the persistent gaps in research, policy, and care.

Women continue to report higher rates of chronic pain, longer waits for diagnosis, and greater difficulty accessing appropriate treatment. For women Veterans, these challenges are compounded by the physical and psychological effects of military service and the transition to civilian life. Despite these realities, women's experiences remain underrepresented in research and inconsistently reflected in clinical practice.

The national roundtable focused on identifying shared research priorities and funding strategies to improve health outcomes for women living with chronic pain. Participants contributed to the early development of a coordinated, evidence-informed national approach to women's chronic pain, reached consensus on the need for accessible and transferable women-focused data, and shared concepts for pilot projects to drive momentum and inform future initiatives.

“This roundtable was about more than discussion. It was about action,” said Dr. Alice Aiken, who led the roundtable and workshop.“We heard clearly that women, including women Veterans, have been underrepresented in research and underserved in care for far too long. What we built here is a foundation for meaningful system-level change, grounded in lived experience and informed by evidence.”

By creating space for meaningful dialogue and cross-sector collaboration, the roundtable represents an important step toward addressing long-standing inequities. Participants also reaffirmed their shared commitment to advancing research, policy, and approaches to care that better reflect the realities of women and women Veterans living with chronic pain.

“The conversations we had throughout the day reinforced both the urgency of the issue and the opportunity before us,” said Dr. Tania Di Renna, president-elect of the Canadian Pain Society.“Women can no longer be an afterthought in pain research. Their experiences must guide the solutions. If we trust women to work, serve and protect us, they need to be able to trust us to provide evidence-based care.”

Dr. Ramesh Zacharias, CEO, President and Medical Director of the Chronic Pain Centre of Excellence for Canadian Veterans, highlighted the importance of partnership in moving this work forward.

“This roundtable showed what is possible when researchers, clinicians, policymakers, and people with lived experience come together,” said Dr. Zacharias.“Improving care for women and women Veterans with chronic pain requires sustained collaboration and a willingness to challenge traditional approaches to research and care. This event is an important step in that direction.”

Insights from the roundtable will inform a report, to be released in June 2026, outlining strategic priorities and a clear path forward to strengthening research and care for women and women Veterans living with chronic pain.

About the Chronic Pain Centre of Excellence for Canadian Veterans

The Chronic Pain Centre of Excellence for Canadian Veterans conducts research and works to improve the well-being of Canadian Armed Forces Veterans and their families living with chronic pain.

About the Canadian Pain Society

The Canadian Pain Society is a national organization dedicated to fostering research and education on pain mechanisms and management to improve the quality of life for people living with pain.

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