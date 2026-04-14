Talentz MEDIA Announces Strategic Partnership With Ghanaian Artist Kwaku Cenima To Launch“Emotional Scene”

Talentz MEDIA ( ), a Ghana-based media and talent promotion company, today announced a strategic partnership with emerging music artist Kwaku Cenima as part of its ongoing mission to elevate young creative talents across Africa and the global stage.

This strategic collaboration forms part of Talentz MEDIA's structured initiative to identify, develop, and promote promising creatives through targeted media visibility, digital campaigns, and industry partnerships.

Under this partnership, Talentz MEDIA has led the conceptualization, branding, and coordinated media rollout of Kwaku Cenima's debut single,“Emotional Scene.” The initiative includes press distribution, digital storytelling, audience engagement strategies, and cross-platform promotion.

The partnership reflects Talentz MEDIA's commitment to providing a comprehensive platform that goes beyond publicity by enabling sustainable growth and long-term career development for emerging artists.

Speaking on the development, Moses Akarh, Founder and Managing Director of Talentz MEDIA, stated:

“Our partnership with Kwaku Cenima demonstrates our dedication to building structured opportunities for emerging talents. We are focused on creating visibility, credibility, and long-term growth pathways for creatives across Africa.”

Talentz MEDIA continues to expand its footprint within the entertainment ecosystem by implementing strategic collaborations that connect talents with wider audiences and industry stakeholders.

The launch of“Emotional Scene” under this partnership underscores the company's growing role in shaping narratives within the African entertainment landscape.

Talentz MEDIA will continue to roll out similar partnerships and initiatives aimed at strengthening the visibility and sustainability of emerging talents.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Talentz MEDIA.

Media Contact:

Moses Akarh

Founder/Managing Director

Talentz MEDIA

Phone: +233546171240

Email: ...

About Talentz MEDIA:

Talentz MEDIA is a Ghana-based media and talent promotion company dedicated to discovering, developing, and promoting emerging talents across Africa and globally. The company leverages strategic media coverage, partnerships, and digital innovation to provide visibility and growth opportunities for creatives.