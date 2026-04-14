'Jumanji: The Open World' Title, First Look Unveiled At Cinemacon

'Jumanji: The Open World' Title and First Look Revealed

The makers unveiled the title and first look of the third instalment of Jumanji at the CinemaCon 2026 in the Las Vegas. The film is titled 'Jumanji: The Open World', reported Variety. It stars Kevin Hart, Dwayne Johnson and Jack Black in the lead roles. Sony Pictures unveiled a first look at 'Jumanji: Open World,' the long-gestating, latest entry in the action-comedy franchise, at CinemaCon on Monday as part of its presentation to theater owners.

New Plot Details and Character Twists

According to the outlet, in the film heroes find that the boundaries between a fantastical game and the real world have blurred. This time, the three leading actors will play three different characters. Johnson's Dr. Bravestone, for instance, is Spanish, while Hart and Black's characters are "stuck in demo mode" and still working out a few kinks. The trailer that Sony shared included plenty of scenes of jungle beasts rampaging through a pastoral New England town, reported Variety.

Production Wrap and Christmas Release

Earlier this month, the actor Dwayne Johnson has officially announced the production wrap of the latest installment in the blockbuster 'Jumanji' franchise, marking a major milestone for the adventure series that has spanned over a decade.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Johnson described the filming experience as one of the "most fun and pure creative joy experiences" of his career, reflecting on the journey of bringing the beloved franchise back to life for a new generation of audiences.

The upcoming film, produced in collaboration with Sony Pictures, is scheduled for a theatrical release on Christmas Day this year.

Franchise Legacy and Returning Cast

'Jumanji' is one of the most successful series at Sony, but seven years have passed since 2019's 'Jumanji: The Next Level' opened and nearly a decade since 2017's 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' debuted in theatres.

The movies were inspired by the 1995 Robin Williams hit 'Jumanji,' which Hart, Johnson and Black said will be celebrated in the new film with an Easter egg. This film includes the original dice used in the first 'Jumanji.'

Jake Kasdan, who helmed the previous 'Jumanji' films, is back behind the camera again. Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas, Awkwafina, Alex Wolff, Morgan Turner and Danny DeVito reprise their roles from the previous films.

The latest 'Jumanji' opens on December 25, 2026. (ANI)

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