IPL: Collective Batting Effort Helps CSK Post Commanding 192/5 Vs KKR

A collective batting effort powered Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to a commanding 192/5 in their 20 overs against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) clash in Chennai on Tuesday. After a fiery power-play, the five-time champions lost momentum in the final three overs, adding just 23 runs.

This marks Chennai Super Kings' second-highest total in the Indian Premier League without a half-century, just behind their 193/6 against Deccan Chargers in Vizag in 2012. Sanju Samson top-scored for Chennai with a solid 48.

CSK dominate powerplay despite losing Gaikwad

Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and elected to chase, with Chennai Super Kings opening the innings through Sanju Samson and Ruturaj Gaikwad. Samson picked up right where he left off after his century against the Delhi Capitals, taking on Vaibhav Arora in the very first over and striking him for three crisp boundaries. Gaikwad's lean run with the bat continued as he fell for just 7, dismissed by Anukul Roy in the third over, bringing Ayush Mhatre to the crease alongside Samson.

The duo immediately counterattacked, taking the Kolkata Knight Riders bowlers on in the powerplay and finding boundaries with ease to keep the pressure on. The fielding restrictions ended with Chennai Super Kings at 72/2, before Vaibhav Arora struck back at the end of the sixth over by removing Mhatre.

KKR fight back in middle overs

Dewald Brevis' batting first time in this IPL began with a six off Sunil Narine. However, after the powerplay, KKR tightened the screws, keeping CSK in check as the five-time champions crawled to 102/2, managing just 30 runs in the four overs following the field restrictions. Samson took on the pace of Kartik Tyagi, launching him for a six off the first delivery of the 12th over, but the speedster hit back immediately, cleaning up the star wicketkeeper-batter on the very next ball to dismiss Samson for 48, and Sarfaraz Khan joined Brevis in the middle.

CSK batters finally broke the shackles, taking on Varun Chakaravarthy for 15 runs in the 14th over to move to 136/3. After a tight over from Anukul Roy, the CSK lineup once again accelerated, targeting Arora for 20 runs in the 16th over to regain momentum.

Tyagi, Narine restrict CSK at the death

Veteran spinner Narine, in the following over, removed Sarfaraz Khan for 23, finishing his spell on 1/21. Tyagi continued his dream spell, removing set Brevis for 41 while giving away just 6 runs in the 18th over. After being taken apart in his first three overs, Vaibhav Arora bounced back with an impressive 19th over, conceding just nine runs despite facing big hitters like Shivam Dube and Jamie Overton at the crease. Tyagi, in the final over, only conceded 8 runs, finishing his spell on 2/35 in his four overs. KKR need 193 to grab their first win of the IPL 2026.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)