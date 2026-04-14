Samrat Choudhary New Bihar NDA Leader, To Follow Nitish's Footsteps

Union Minister Ram Nath Thakur on Tuesday welcomed the unanimous election of Samrat Choudhary as the leader of the Bihar NDA Legislative Party. Union Minister Ram Nath Thakur, while talking to the reporters, said, "Nitish Kumar proposed his name, and he was unanimously elected as the Leader of the Bihar NDA Legislative Party. I congratulate him. The manner in which Nitish Kumar worked for the development of Bihar, Samrat Choudhar will similarly follow in his footsteps. His (Nitish Kumar) absence will be felt. But public, MLAs and MPs will work here as time and political timing."

Choudhary Vows to Continue Development Work

Choudhary, who is set to become Chief Minister here, expressed gratitude to JDU chief Nitish Kumar. "It is a matter of pride for me to have the opportunity to work under your leadership and guidance. I shall remain continuously committed with complete loyalty, dedication, and resolve to the development of Bihar, good governance, and public welfare, so that together we can take the state to new heights. Your guidance and support shall always remain an inspiration," he wrote on X.

Rajnath Singh Congratulates Bihar's New CM

On the same day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated BJP's Samarat Choudhary for being elected as the Leader of the BJP Legislative Party in Bihar, paving the way for his elevation as the state Chief Minister following the resignation of Nitish Kumar. In a post on X, Rajnath Singh said, "Heartiest congratulations and my best wishes on Samrat Chaudhary being elected as the leader of the BJP Legislature Party in Bihar. I am firmly confident that the resolve to develop Bihar, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will gain even greater strength."

First BJP Chief Minister for Bihar

Samrat Choudhary was on Tuesday elected as the Leader of the BJP Legislative Party in Bihar, paving the way for his elevation as the state Chief Minister following the resignation of Nitish Kumar.

Nitish Kumar, who has been Chief Minister for the past 21 years, tendered his resignation earlier in the day, which was accepted by Governor Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain (retd). Samrat Choudhary will be the first Chief Minister of the BJP in Bihar.

Ally Upendra Kushwaha Welcomes 'New Responsibility'

BJP ally Upendra Kushwaha, in a post on X, congratulated Samrat Choudhary, who is the Bihar Deputy Chief Minister, for his "new responsibility". (ANI)

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