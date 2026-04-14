PM Modi To Visit Karnataka On April 15, Inaugurate Mandira In Mandya

PM Modi's Karnataka Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Karnataka on April 15. At around 11 AM, Prime Minister will inaugurate the Sri Guru Bhairavaikya Mandira at Sri Kshetra Adichunchanagiri in Mandya district. He will also address the gathering on the occasion, according to the official release from Prime Minister's Office.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will also jointly release the book titled "Saundarya Lahari and Shiva Mahimna Stotram" along with former Prime Minister H. D. Deve Gowda ji.

About the Sri Guru Bhairavaikya Mandira

Sri Guru Bhairavaikya Mandira is a memorial dedicated to the revered seer, Sri Sri Sri Dr. Balagangadharanatha Mahaswamiji, the 71st Pontiff of Sri Adichunchanagiri Mahasamsthana Math. Constructed in the traditional Dravidian architectural style, the Mandira stands as a tribute to the life and legacy of the late seer. The Mandira is envisioned not only as a place of reverence but also as a source of inspiration for future generations.

Sri Sri Sri Dr Balagangadharanatha Mahaswamiji was widely respected for his lifelong commitment to social service, having established numerous educational institutions and healthcare facilities. He firmly believed that service to society is the highest form of worship, and his teachings transcended barriers of caste, creed, and region, inspiring millions.

Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor Inaugurated

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the much-anticipated Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor, a ₹12,000 crore infrastructure marvel that slashes travel time between the national capital and the gateway to the Himalayas from six hours to just 2.5 hours. Spanning 213 km across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, the six-lane access-controlled expressway is being hailed as a "bridge to New India," balancing rapid industrial growth with pioneering environmental conservation.

The standout feature of the corridor is a 12-kilometre-long elevated wildlife section--one of the longest in Asia. Designed to mitigate man-animal conflict in ecologically sensitive zones, the project ensures that the migration patterns of elephants and other wildlife remain undisturbed. PM Modi highlighted the construction of an elevated wildlife corridor, one of the longest in Asia, as part of the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor, stressing the government's commitment to balancing "progress with nature and culture."

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