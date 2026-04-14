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Noida Police Flag March In Sector 121 After Violent Protest Stone Pelting & Quick Action


2026-04-14 03:14:02
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Noida (Uttar Pradesh): Police conduct a strong flag march in Sector 121 following stone-throwing during a workers' protest in Noida Phase 2. Inspector Mata Prasad Gupta (Sector 63) and the team remain vigilant to maintain peace. Some stone-pelters identified and taken for questioning. Heavy deployment ensures no further violence as authorities monitor the situation closely. Law and order restored.

MENAFN14042026007385015968ID1110982722



AsiaNet News

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