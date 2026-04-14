BJP Slams Revanth Reddy's 'Opposition' To Women's Reservation Bill

Telangana BJP on Tuesday hit out at Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for writing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi "opposing" the implementation of 33% reservation for women in Parliament and State Assemblies, terming it a clear attempt to stall a historic reform.

'Opportunistic Politics'

State BJP Chief Spokesperson and Media In-charge NV Subash said Revanth Reddy's sudden obsession with "consensus" is nothing but selective outrage. "When his own party bulldozed divisive decisions in the past without wider consultation, where was this newfound respect for all-party discussions? This is not statesmanship, it is opportunistic politics disguised as federal concern," State BJP Chief Spokesperson remarked.

'Tactic to Delay and Dilute'

Subash said, "It is deeply condemnable that the Chief Minister is attempting to block women's empowerment in the name of procedural delays. "His insistence on delinking the Women's Reservation Bill from delimitation is nothing but a tactic to delay and dilute a transformative reform." "The question is simple: is he genuinely committed to women's representation, or is he hiding behind technicalities to stall progress?" he asked.

Accusations of Creating North-South Divide

Taking strong exception to Revanth Reddy's letters to all Southern States Chief Ministers, Subash accused him of manufacturing a dangerous North-South divide. "This is a calculated attempt to politicise delimitation and pit regions against each other. Such narratives are divisive and strike at the very core of national unity," he said.

The BJP also dismissed the Chief Minister's claims that southern states would be "penalised" post-delimitation. "This reflects either a lack of understanding or a deliberate distortion of democratic principles. Representation is population-based, and delimitation is a constitutional necessity--not a political conspiracy. Twisting it into a narrative of injustice is nothing short of fear-mongering," he asserted.

BJP Slams 'Legally Flawed' Hybrid Model

Slamming the so-called "hybrid model" proposed by Revanth Reddy, Subash termed it legally flawed and intellectually dishonest. "Citing Supreme Court observations on '50% quota and 50% merit' to justify a political representation model is a gross misinterpretation. "Governance and electoral representation cannot be equated with reservation jurisprudence. This is a misleading and untenable argument," he clarified.

'A Diversionary Tactic'

The BJP further alleged that the Chief Minister's actions are a diversionary tactic to cover up governance failures. "Instead of addressing Telangana's pressing issues--be it financial stress, governance lapses, or welfare delivery--Revanth Reddy has chosen headline-seeking letter politics. Writing to multiple Chief Ministers is less about finding solutions and more about building a national political profile," Subash added. (ANI)

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